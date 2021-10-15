 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Headline: Pumpkin Shortage in U.S.. Article: There's plenty of freaking pumpkins   (fox5ny.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Halloween, Pumpkin, Chicago, Harvest, Agriculture, pumpkin shortage, Abraham Lincoln, Pumpkin prices  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 7:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're probably hitting the pumpkin patch tomorrow. Looks like an entire frickin field of pumpkins like every year.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's always pumpkins at the farm stand.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, from what I've seen on PornHub
 
alice_600
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Burning_Sensation: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Oh god I feel old looking at that picture of Billy Corgan with hair.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Went to Aldi yesterday, had a sign on the pumpkins "limit 3 per person". That is all.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"When you're ready for Thanksgiving and you're looking for that canned pumpkin, or if you're trying to buy it right now, you might not find the canned pumpkin on the shelves," Scavuzzo told the station.

Oh no, canned food drives in 5 years will be stuck with just green beans.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got the last 2 cans of pumpkin at Safeway today. Hoarding future pie!
 
ThePea
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not all the pumpkins used for canned pumpkin are from the US anyway, so...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's also a cassava melon with a hole in it.
 
Alebak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel like some people are trying to scare monger minor issues to make other actual problems seem worse, or otherwise just trying to get included in the dialogue about it.

"The supply chain bottle neck is bad news for a lot of industries and it's likely people are going to be seeing chain reaction effects for a while."

"INCLUDING  P U M P K I N S !"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was a wet July and August up here, so it's been a bumper crop of pumpkins this year. There was what looked like 300 of them lined up outside the supermarket 2 weeks ago.  I went shopping after work today and there's still a buttload of them.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snarky Acronym: Went to Aldi yesterday, had a sign on the pumpkins "limit 3 per person". That is all.


Haven't noticed any quantity limits but I also haven't really looked - but every grocery store I've been to for the last few weeks all have tons of pumpkins, as does home depot and some other stores.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FOX gonna FUD
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Q: What do Republicans do on Halloween?
A: They pump-kin
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It was a wet July and August up here, so it's been a bumper crop of pumpkins this year. There was what looked like 300 of them lined up outside the supermarket 2 weeks ago.  I went shopping after work today and there's still a buttload of them.


Buttload + Pumpkins= Kinky
 
covfefe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But without a pumpkin how will I display a pumpkin to symbolize that I bought a pumpkin for Halloween like everybody else? If we might not all display pumpkins my gesture will be meaningless.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No limits around here  and my neighborhood has pumpkins galore as decorations on porches, steps, and yards. Many other kinds of gourds, too.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinodork: I got the last 2 cans of pumpkin at Safeway today. Hoarding future pie!


if you've never had pumpkin pie from freshly pureed pumpkins you are depriving your self. the difference is night and day.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Q: What do Republicans do on Halloween?
A: They pump-kin


C'mon, really?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Dinodork: I got the last 2 cans of pumpkin at Safeway today. Hoarding future pie!

if you've never had pumpkin pie from freshly pureed pumpkins you are depriving your self. the difference is night and day.


I'm too lazy to do that myself before I make the pie (pumpkin chiffon). Maybe someone will bring me some fresh stuff.
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

We just need old man Simpson to sell off some of his.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.