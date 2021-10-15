 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   1, 2, 3, 4, Let me tell you how it will be, 'cause I'm the Taxwoman   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm married to an accountant. Trust me, do not piss off an accountant.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The TV station tweeted the audio clip of the tax collector on Thursday and it got the attention of Governor Desantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, who tweeted in response"

* Pulitzer button *
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: I'm married to an accountant. Trust me, do not piss off an accountant.


Got that right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting pretty close to the point where a dispute like this gets resolved by Beef Supreme in the monster truck arena.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what your stance on anything polarized in the media is, you're a tax collector.

Stick that 26% right on up your ass
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still a federal employee. Also...we should probably just get dart guns and issue Red Hat tags....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, do NOT make me root for the tax collector.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Deathsaints. I now have to take the side of Tax collectors.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know which governor is worse: Governor Death Sentence, or Governor Abattoir.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: We're getting pretty close to the point where a dispute like this gets resolved by Beef Supreme in the monster truck arena.


Will he be driving the Dildozer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

stuffy: Thanks Deathsaints. I now have to take the side of Tax collectors.


You and Jesus.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: She's still a federal employee. Also...we should probably just get dart guns and issue Red Hat tags....


County employee. Palm Beach County tax collector.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whar hero tag? Whar?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mukster: I'm married to an accountant. Trust me, do not piss off an accountant.


You'd have to suspect a hidden bank account somewhere, right?
 
