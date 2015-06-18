 Skip to content
(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   This is what Defunding The Police looks like when it's done correctly   (pressdemocrat.com)
    Police, Health care, mental health emergency response team, Emergency medical technician, city of Santa Rosa, armed police officers  
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
De-militarize the police.
 
reveal101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess as it turns out you can't suicide by cop if there's no cop.

/I wish this program would be implemented broadly in North America
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't see anything in the article about taking money from the police to pay for this essential service.  Did I miss something?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

reveal101: I guess as it turns out you can't suicide by cop if there's no cop.

/I wish this program would be implemented broadly in North America


Until the person with the gun decides to fire a few rounds at the mental health worker who shows up, prompting police to come anyway.

Of course, a vast majority of these programs aren't sending ONLY a mental health professional, especially not to a person armed with a weapon.
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see that the city awarded this program $1.1 million. What I'm not seeing is that this money was pulled from the police budget.

Don't get me wrong, they absolutely should be doing this and it is a massive step in the right direction. But it doesn't qualify as defunding the police if, you know, the police aren't actually being defunded. My objection is lodged at subby, not the city of Santa Rosa.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: De-militarize the police.


WHAT DO YOU HAVE AGAINST THE MILITARY is what you're gonna see if that slogan gets popular. It's worse.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: I see that the city awarded this program $1.1 million. What I'm not seeing is that this money was pulled from the police budget.

Don't get me wrong, they absolutely should be doing this and it is a massive step in the right direction. But it doesn't qualify as defunding the police if, you know, the police aren't actually being defunded. My objection is lodged at subby, not the city of Santa Rosa.


To be fair to subby, a lot of cities that will want to do this will need to divert funds from their police force. This article is just showing that it will be worth it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Until the person with the gun decides to fire a few rounds at the mental health worker who shows up, prompting police to come anyway.


Usually it's the police who start the shooting.  Especially if there are puppies or little girls involved.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cities need to promote demilitarization.  They need to dispatch confusingly sexy robots to respond to calls.  Confused people will stop having their emotional episodes and watch in disbelief of such sexy robots.  And that's when you run them over with a tank.  The first sentence was a lie.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great idea. Proven effective by most metrics. Might be an idea not to advertise on the side of the van. You know dignity, respect, and empathy.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will these responders be wearing body cams like the cops (at least in theory) do?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You buy trucks with big graphics on the side and hope for the best when they start doing stuff??
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: reveal101: I guess as it turns out you can't suicide by cop if there's no cop.

/I wish this program would be implemented broadly in North America

Until the person with the gun decides to fire a few rounds at the mental health worker who shows up, prompting police to come anyway.

Of course, a vast majority of these programs aren't sending ONLY a mental health professional, especially not to a person armed with a weapon.


Houses and other places are full of weapons, impromptu and otherwise.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

Bodycam of two HPD officers shot with gun rigged with auto-switch
Youtube ttxOfz4ShA8


This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a great idea and I'm hoping it becomes more popular when it proves successful. But I also hope they provide these people with better resources, instead of the all too common "take them to the hospital where they'll be evaluated and sent home an hour later" that has been a source of frustration for cops forever.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So no money taken from police budget. Scheme is to free up police resources.
Good scheme. But this is not defunding police.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind 'Defund The Police', if you actually listen to it."

GreenSun: Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ttxOfz4S​hA8]

This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.


People with mental illnesses are actually more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_​n​ot_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_th​at_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_wh​ite_males/
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: I see that the city awarded this program $1.1 million. What I'm not seeing is that this money was pulled from the police budget.

Don't get me wrong, they absolutely should be doing this and it is a massive step in the right direction. But it doesn't qualify as defunding the police if, you know, the police aren't actually being defunded. My objection is lodged at subby, not the city of Santa Rosa.


Isn't it fun when we agree!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ttxOfz4S​hA8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.


And this exceedingly rare occurrence will be used to justify the police being sent with their shoot-first attitude.  This is simplistic scare-mongering.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby was obviously somewhat trolling with the headline.

Those three words arranged in that order have triggered a farkton of people in the last few years. Maybe a good number of them needed triggering, but the triggering shows no sign of letting up. Even here on Fark.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.


Except when they shoot you in the back because they felt like it.
 
BigChad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: austerity101: I see that the city awarded this program $1.1 million. What I'm not seeing is that this money was pulled from the police budget.

Don't get me wrong, they absolutely should be doing this and it is a massive step in the right direction. But it doesn't qualify as defunding the police if, you know, the police aren't actually being defunded. My objection is lodged at subby, not the city of Santa Rosa.

To be fair to subby, a lot of cities that will want to do this will need to divert funds from their police force. This article is just showing that it will be worth it.


Because it wasn't....

Conveniently it's the last sentence in the article:

"Cregan said the department is assessing additional funding sources, like private donors and county, state and federal grants, to cover the expected yearly $2.3 million cost of implementing inRESPONSE 24/7."

Nothing was defunded, they just added another expense to the budget.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
again, we need Andy Taylor, not Dirty Harry.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ttxOfz4S​hA8]

This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.


Go ask EMTs how much resistance they get from people seriously injured.  Somehow they don't need to open fire, and often get the guys the treatment they need.

Do you really think mental health workers aren't *aware* their job involves dealing with crazy people?  That this would come as a surprise?  I just hope they can get read the signs and get out/take cover before shots are fired.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is no motherfarker so crazy that he wont take one look at this truck and be driven instantly sane and leave his previous life of crime for a life of business or art


Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This is a great idea and I'm hoping it becomes more popular when it proves successful. But I also hope they provide these people with better resources, instead of the all too common "take them to the hospital where they'll be evaluated and sent home an hour later" that has been a source of frustration for cops forever.


Yes, and we should pay for these better treatment programs by taking the funding from some other group, maybe one who is over-funded.

If only there was a pithy slogan for such a thing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Until the person with the gun decides to fire a few rounds at the mental health worker who shows up, prompting police to come anyway.

Usually it's the police who start the shooting.  Especially if there are puppies or little girls involved.


Fancy_Bear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: There is no motherfarker so crazy that he wont take one look at this truck and be driven instantly sane and leave his previous life of crime for a life of business or art


That big barbed "O" is threatening.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: GreenSun: Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ttxOfz4S​hA8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.

And this exceedingly rare occurrence will be used to justify the police being sent with their shoot-first attitude.  This is simplistic scare-mongering.


Fire departments and EMTs already won't respond to certain areas and situations without a police presence.

Good luck with this.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yes, and we should pay for these better treatment programs by taking the funding from some other group, maybe one who is over-funded.


I would have no problem with that. The reason police are currently "over-funded" is that they are over used. If these optional responders prove successful and the cops can actually stop responding to mental health related calls, that would be wonderful.

However, the issue is not only with the first responders, but the long term treatment that's available. In far too many circumstances, mental health treatment is just a revolving door - people go in, spend a few hours or a few days getting evaluated, they're declared "cured' and sent home (usually because they don't have insurance coverage). A couple weeks later the same thing is repeated.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GreenSun: Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.


What a cop identifying a gun might look like:
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: This is a great idea and I'm hoping it becomes more popular when it proves successful. But I also hope they provide these people with better resources, instead of the all too common "take them to the hospital where they'll be evaluated and sent home an hour later" that has been a source of frustration for cops forever.


I've taken a family member to the hospital when she was suicidal.

There may as well have been zero resources available. She wasn't immediately suicidal, but there is money allocated to "I'm going to become suicidal if I don't get real help now".

One overworked psychologist was able to be convinced that I could take her home and we'd get her enrolled in a program. The program, what I heard about it anyway, was more like a kindergarten class combined with a psych 101 student's idea of cognitive behavioral psych. She was in a course with a couple of lovely felons, one of which kept hitting on her the whole time in a very threatening manner and kept refusing to get out of their ride every night because he wanted to find out where she (we) lived.

They did things like draw pictures of their house, some arts and crafts, and spot of knock-off AA type stuff. Not that she wasn't self medicating with drugs and alcohol, mind you, but come on.

The whole thing was a shiat show.

I don't expect we will ever devote the necessary resources to help nor remove stigmas about mental illness in our society during my lifetime.

But what is described in tfa definitely all sounds good on paper.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreenSun: Mental Health Worker: Hello, you seem to be troubled, young man. Let me help you.

Deon: (opens fire).

Mental Health Worker: I'm hit, why did they send me first?!

[YouTube video: Bodycam of two HPD officers shot with gun rigged with auto-switch]

This is the video from a few days ago where a cop was killed. Deon shot FIRST.

Police only shoot when the suspect keeps reaching for the weapon, or in this case, kills someone right in front of them.

Go ahead and send those mental health workers first, but you better damn make sure you pay them a lot because this is the sort of thing they will be facing. Their lives are on the line now.


