Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also never go down into the sewers wearing a chud belt.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Also never go down into the sewers wearing a chud belt.


Also, never go down into the Furry Bear's S&M Dungeon wearing a chub belt.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
shark attack trifecta in play
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shark attack trifecta in play.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess I need to post this here too.

Kids in the Hall: Skoora!
Youtube TmdYSNcpN68
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: shark attack trifecta in play


SEVEN SECONDS!!!

/tiny fist, etc.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was once snorkeling at a popular beach on Kauai, feeding some cool looking fish when some local kid with a spear gun skewered one of them a few feet from my face. To say that was an unexpected surprise is putting it mildly.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is Foifua Foifua Jr the son of Foifua Foifua Foifua ?
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
btch_cakes: Was Is Foifua Foifua Jr the son of Foifua Foifua Foifua ?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: leeksfromchichis: shark attack trifecta in play

SEVEN SECONDS!!!

/tiny fist, etc.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Great minds etc
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: i was that person as a teenager.

Family went to Belize and we ended up on a boat with 2 native Brothers. "Who's the best swimmer" and everyone pointed to me.

Now here's the thing, Belize has like the second biggest barrier reef. Minutes after entering the water with the brother with a spear gun the boat and the rest of my family, girlfriends and wives left. Like out of sight.

I'm holding this bag, looking underwater and seeing barracuda and rays and all sorts of fish.

Dude was a beast with that spear gun too. Upside down in rock faces snagging crab and all sorts of goodies, then we'd surface and he'd place it in the bag. For 2 hours thay damn bag got heavier and seeped more blood and I'm looking at every barracuda we encounter hoping I'm not on the menu. Cause chum got the chum bag.

Ended up meeting up with the boat after 2 hours. Everyone was relaxing on deck and I'm tired as shiat lugging pounds of fish and crab through the water, they caught some barracuda and other fish.

Went to a beech, And best fish cookout in my life. Everything was grilled or foil wrapped and steamed.

Though I remember screaming at them "you were pulling barracuda in and you left me holding the bag of dead bleeding fish!"

Pretty sure Marco loved having me swim along as his bait/pantry.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well......goodbye, old Chum?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why does the phrase "chum belt" exist? What we're you expecting?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Axeofjudgement:

You were that guy?

how did you come back to life after sharks killed you?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Axeofjudgement:

You were that guy?

how did you come back to life after sharks killed you?


You don't get bit. You stab the other guy and swim away
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Shark attack trifecta in play.


Shark attack story trifecta trifecta in play.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: leeksfromchichis: Axeofjudgement:

You were that guy?

how did you come back to life after sharks killed you?

You don't get bit. You stab the other guy and swim away


hard meat dont get eat
 
