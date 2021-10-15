 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Man charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of rented textbooks from Amazon and selling them for cash. Police have not recovered either of the books   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Property, Fraud, Renting, Identity theft, Amazon.com, Legal terms, Credit card, Criminal law  
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just came here to applaud that headline.

Well done, subby, well done.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was pleasantly surprised to find my old college had moved to an open source textbook for some math subjects when I went back. Series is here: https://activecalculus.org/

Felt a little stupid asking the prof via email about getting the book though. Guessing they covered it in orientation but mine was back in 1998. Things were different then.

Although I still should have known.  I hang out and teach robotics with one of the authors and he'd spoken about the project before.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard that they started going to PDF books because they weren't making enough already and printing books costs money.
 
