 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Australian firefighters scour a neighborhood looking for a gas leak find a durian fruit instead. Andrew Zimmern says kill it with prejudice   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Asia, Southeast Asia, Durian, Natural gas, smell of durians, resident Phuong Tran, first responders, reports of a pungent smell  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy good.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think Andrew Zimmern would cover it in batshiat, let it ferment 6 months in a nursing home toilet, then serve it with hákarl on a bed of cilantro.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freeze dried version is strangely delicious. 
And much, much less wretch-inducing, apparently.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The freeze dried version is strangely delicious. 
And much, much less wretch-inducing, apparently.


Oh good. I'm on a low wretch diet.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad odors in a nation's capitol?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Haters say it has an odoriferous smell; those who like the durian, on the other hand, call it the "king of fruits.""

I thought Liberace was the king of fruits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing. I'm pretty sure that those spiky yellow mellons move around.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Haters say it has an odoriferous smell; those who like the durian, on the other hand, call it the "king of fruits.""

I thought Liberace was the king of fruits.


Or he was a performer who found his niche and the costumes and clothes were part of that niche....

/ kind of like a male peacock.

// judging by looks alone, one could be excused for thinking that a peahen is an entirely different species
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A gas leak and durian smell nothing alike.
Gas leak: rotten eggs (strong sulphur smell due to additives).
Durian: rotten meat (strong puke-inducing smell due to durian).
Very easy to distinguish!
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Durian?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: A gas leak and durian smell nothing alike.
Gas leak: rotten eggs (strong sulphur smell due to additives).
Durian: rotten meat (strong puke-inducing smell due to durian).
Very easy to distinguish!


I was going to make a joke about the rotten-eggs smell of gas, but since you've already mentioned it, I'll pass.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I would think Andrew Zimmern would cover it in batshiat, let it ferment 6 months in a nursing home toilet, then serve it with hákarl on a bed of cilantro.


Eeeeew, cilantro is nasty!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dudes name is *way* too close to another well known dude. And for a minute my brain was all Whaaaa?
 
real_kibo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd just like to mention that nobody has yet smelled out the Secret Durian hidden in the user interface of a certain popular file-sharing client. (It's so small that it just looks like a little brown dot at screen resolution, but I promise you, it was an actual detailed drawing of a durian in the master artwork.) The tiny durian was to avoid legal issues that could have arisen if the icons had depicted computers with other, trademarked types of fruit embossed on the front.

/ I still say that the PearPhones on "iCarly" look more like pork chops
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...a taxi in Thailand, where durian, water buffalo, firearms, and some recreational activities are all prohibited.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.