 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Suddenly.....deer   (mlive.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I got about halfway to the coop when I seen that deer coming at me with its antlers down, fast,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oh deer
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's rutting season, maybe he was just trying to be friendly.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear Deer - Kate Micucci
Youtube EOUEjiE6-Hk


/oblig
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: oh deer


What can the matter be?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Daily news for under a buck!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.