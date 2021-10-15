 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Social media misinformation stokes worsening civil war in Ethiopia. Thank god something like that could never become a problem in the US   (npr.org) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Facebook.

In one recent instance, Zelalem saw an inflammatory Facebook post from a media outlet that falsely blamed members of an ethnic minority group for carrying out murders and kidnappings that took place on Sept. 27.

The post quickly got hundreds of shares and likes. A day later, on Sept. 28, Zelalem said the village cited in the post was ransacked, burnt to the ground and the inhabitants were murdered.

"Despite multiple efforts to report the post, it remains up and live as of this moment," he said.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Zuck only cares about censoring English speakers. The rest of the world can go to hell.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Yeah, Zuck only cares about censoring English speakers. The rest of the world can go to hell.


And only the ones that don't generate enough ad revenue while saying mean things to Nazi-wannabes.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because The West would tolerate armed insurrection by religious or ethnic minorities and allow them to exit the country like Cataluña, Cherokee Country, Basques, or other free peoples in free countries.

/s
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'I know FB is a threat to security and farks with people's heads psychologically but how the fark else will i let people know I had chicken last night? Plus, i really like getting my data farmed doing stupid questionnaires about what kind of pizza topping I am!' - Stupid people who continue to use that piece of shiat thing and other social media
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I blame Canada
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We get it, you're slowly building the case for US intervention....  JFC.  Can we just stop doing this shiat for a decade or three?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those people you don't like have been hoarding all the food!   All this time!   Look at them with their sized 32 waist!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what we get for getting rid of free over the air television and letting a handful people own all the stations. 😂
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Me in 1994:  this internet thing will result in cross cultural understanding and a shared truth based on freely available knowledge.

This is why I don't gamble.
 
buster_v
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember when we thought that if people could share their ideas and concerns with massive amounts of people instantly that it would promote peace?

Boy, were we stupid.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People in the US can't even be bothered to go to a store to buy things. You really think they're going to fight a war? Do you have any idea how much work that is?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You never had these types of problems in Palace chat.

Even Foothills, The Resort and Vineyard weren't too bad.

/my lawn...off.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is what we get for getting rid of free over the air television and letting a handful people own all the stations. 😂


Social media issues in Ethiopia?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Andric: People in the US can't even be bothered to go to a store to buy things. You really think they're going to fight a war? Do you have any idea how much work that is?


Nonsense, you can pilot a drone from your couch.  Why do you think we're pushing for broadband expansion?
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like these guys are playing with fire here, when does zuckerberg get suicide bombed or facebook employees start getting sniped
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: We get it, you're slowly building the case for US intervention....  JFC.  Can we just stop doing this shiat for a decade or three?


Gotta have our proxy wars with China somewhere. Apparently.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FLMountainMan: We get it, you're slowly building the case for US intervention....  JFC.  Can we just stop doing this shiat for a decade or three?

Gotta have our proxy wars with China somewhere. Apparently.


Considering one of our last proxy wars with the Soviet Union was in Ethiopia, it wouldn't be a shock.  China is heavily investing in Ethiopia right now.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"More than once, Haugen accused Facebook's algorithms of 'literally fanning ethnic violence' in Ethiopia."

Thoughtful, all of that ethnic murder would definitely work up a sweat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: FarkinNortherner: FLMountainMan: We get it, you're slowly building the case for US intervention....  JFC.  Can we just stop doing this shiat for a decade or three?

Gotta have our proxy wars with China somewhere. Apparently.

Considering one of our last proxy wars with the Soviet Union was in Ethiopia, it wouldn't be a shock.  China is heavily investing in Ethiopia right now.


Not much of a war.  The Soviets helped them adopt communism, famine ensued (I think Vietnam and Grenada are the only countries where that hasn't happened), the world had to bail them out, which indirectly led to more famine.
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Me in 1994:  this internet thing will result in cross cultural understanding and a shared truth based on freely available knowledge.

This is why I don't gamble.


I don't think you or me or many other people were thinking about it that deeply at the time. Probably to the extent of "Oh man this is cool!" and "Hmmm, could I use this to look at naked pictures??"

What happened is that people realized that you could get a lot of information about the users without that much effort or finagling for consent. I'd say this was around the time that Facebook was getting big, and started to become huge ad space for businesses that wanted to get in front of those eyeballs.

Fast forward a few years, people start buying this information for non business purposes, political campaigns start to figure that if they push ads to the right sections of social media, and they track that stuff down to location, age range, gender, income, they can get more impact than a regular tv spot ad.

Fast forward to now. Now you got malicious actors, be it individual cranks, think tanks, governments, who realize that they can take this data, which the social media people still sell to anyone because they don't give a shiat and that's where the real money comes from now, and fark with people. All the common sense tips we tell people isn't gonna help grandma when people who are paid thousands of dollars are told to tell her that Jesus says inject bleach.

NO ONE could have predicted where we ended up.
 
