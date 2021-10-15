 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   US Capitol officer busted helping 1/6 tourist delete evidence on 1/7   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enjoy prison
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have they checked the phones of other officers like Leon Ardo, Donna Tello, or Ralph Ael?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Have they checked the phones of other officers like Leon Ardo, Donna Tello, or Ralph Ael?


Your keyboard seems splintered.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.sk-static.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: scottydoesntknow: Have they checked the phones of other officers like Leon Ardo, Donna Tello, or Ralph Ael?

Your keyboard seems splintered.


Shredded mouse pad. That's what you get after too much Oroku sake.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every goddamn trumper needs their lives ruined.  They're all filth.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.
 
freetomato
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lock him up, and strip him of any government benefit he may be eligible for.  farking disgusting traitor.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how much evidence has been purged. They've had a year to get their stories straight with their alibis, too.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Excuse my lack of surprise.

This will not be the last time we see this shiat. Most of these people, ESPECIALLY the GQP officials know it's better to do time for obstruction and destroying evidence than treason (if they serve even a week mind you). Just look at their golden boy Nixson.

Frankly, the law should be rewritten to obstruction and destroying evidence automatically qualifies as a guilty plea and full punishment. But that would only be applied to the poors and minories so it really wouldn't matter.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Give him leniency provided he rolls over on the others higher up that helped out...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they should google " How does cloud computing work, and can you really delete anything"
 
bdub77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's like these idiots have never heard of an electronic trail before.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet he was popular at work
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Pinnacle Point: scottydoesntknow: Have they checked the phones of other officers like Leon Ardo, Donna Tello, or Ralph Ael?

Your keyboard seems splintered.

Shredded mouse pad. That's what you get after too much Oroku sake.


Don't you mean mouser pad?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: enjoy prison


Not if he gets a McConnell 'judge'.

Those scum need removed from the bench.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I try to tell my figments they're obstructionists when I feel tired, sick, hungry, sad, or want to volunteer at the suicide prevention charity they yell "Change the Story" then start covering up so that their "notes" only reflect the cussing rage of my most subconscious mind.

Each psychotic break felt like figments were laboring aggressively trying to box me into their preconceived narrative by covering up.

It's really nice for me to see that officer not get away with changing the story.
 
freetomato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: "Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.


Speaking of cops, you owe my son an apology :)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is Ali Alexander still free?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do we know if any of the officers who committed suicide were investigated?

There was talk about how police officers's families don't get survivor benefits because it doesn't qualify as dying while in the line of duty...

But why did they commit suicide?   Was it something like horrible pain from injuries they sustained?   Or they saw some horrific things that left them traumatized?

Or was it the guy who pulled in the barricades and let people in, and then felt guilty about dereliction of duty?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: "Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.


Make sure the cactus is turned sideways.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

freetomato: HideAndGoFarkYourself: "Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.

Speaking of cops, you owe my son an apology :)


"the investigation found the troopers believed it was OK to collaborate with each other and use additional resources for an online test, even though their instructors said they didn't give the cadets that impression."

Weird how cops can give the "I didn't know I couldn't do that" defense.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Maybe they should google " How does cloud computing work, and can you really delete anything"


"Lol, no." -- NSA

Though who knows what side they're actually on. Kinda like Dune's Guild.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: FormlessOne: Pinnacle Point: scottydoesntknow: Have they checked the phones of other officers like Leon Ardo, Donna Tello, or Ralph Ael?

Your keyboard seems splintered.

Shredded mouse pad. That's what you get after too much Oroku sake.

Don't you mean mouser pad?


Don't need one if your hands are rocksteady. You might if they bebop around.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freetomato: HideAndGoFarkYourself: "Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.

Speaking of cops, you owe my son an apology :)


My son the cop violated the spirit of the rules, and took advantage of Covid and the test being online, but, not enough to warrant a slap on the wrist isn't the flex you think it is and doesn't belong in this thread anyway
 
freetomato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: freetomato: HideAndGoFarkYourself: "Hey man, delete that evidence that you were part of a mob that attacked and seriously injured some of my co-workers and friends."

Fark this guy with a cactus.

Speaking of cops, you owe my son an apology :)

"the investigation found the troopers believed it was OK to collaborate with each other and use additional resources for an online test, even though their instructors said they didn't give the cadets that impression."

Weird how cops can give the "I didn't know I couldn't do that" defense.


The instructors who were FIRED fsaid......

The one kid who ACTUALLY cheated was fired, and the rest exonerated,  as it should have been all along.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would like to think this will keep him from ever being a cop again, at least, but ...

(._.)

We live in America, so ...

BTW, the obstruction of justice charge is usually more serious than the original charge for whatever he was covering up, so there's that. (fingers crossed)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I can only imagine how much evidence has been purged. They've had a year to get their stories straight with their alibis, too.


Thankfully, we are not dealing with criminal masterminds here.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zedster: [images.sk-static.com image 300x300]


are those Axe of Sedition?
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do we know if any of the officers who committed suicide were investigated?

There was talk about how police officers's families don't get survivor benefits because it doesn't qualify as dying while in the line of duty...

But why did they commit suicide?   Was it something like horrible pain from injuries they sustained?   Or they saw some horrific things that left them traumatized?

Or was it the guy who pulled in the barricades and let people in, and then felt guilty about dereliction of duty?


I've wondered about that as well.  Would being turned on by your own compatriots be enough to push one over the edge?  The only ones who seem to feel "guilty" are the ones who get caught, so I can't really see that being a motivator, but then again, I have never been suicidal.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I bet he was popular at work


Probably will be in prison as well.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do we know if any of the officers who committed suicide were investigated?

There was talk about how police officers's families don't get survivor benefits because it doesn't qualify as dying while in the line of duty...

But why did they commit suicide?   Was it something like horrible pain from injuries they sustained?   Or they saw some horrific things that left them traumatized?

Or was it the guy who pulled in the barricades and let people in, and then felt guilty about dereliction of duty?


I'm guessing it was because they were traumatized. Trumpers don't have empathy and wouldn't be bothered by anything they did that day. The four officers who testified to Congress all spoke about the enduring mental wounds from that day.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No thread on the insurrectionists who violently forced their way into the Department of the Interior today?  Huh, I don't have totalfark anymore, I'm sure it's just about to pop.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's always insiders....
 
freetomato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Meatsim1: I bet he was popular at work

Probably will be in prison as well.


I believe he'll be in protective custody, unfortunately, instead of in general population, where cops are as popular as herpes.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freetomato: Oneiros: Do we know if any of the officers who committed suicide were investigated?

There was talk about how police officers's families don't get survivor benefits because it doesn't qualify as dying while in the line of duty...

But why did they commit suicide?   Was it something like horrible pain from injuries they sustained?   Or they saw some horrific things that left them traumatized?

Or was it the guy who pulled in the barricades and let people in, and then felt guilty about dereliction of duty?

I've wondered about that as well.  Would being turned on by your own compatriots be enough to push one over the edge?  The only ones who seem to feel "guilty" are the ones who get caught, so I can't really see that being a motivator, but then again, I have never been suicidal.


I've been suicidal since I was kid. Only tried to act on it once when I was a preteen. Failure can push you over the edge. Fortunately I failed at that too. Put the rope around a dead branch that snapped. That was 30+ years ago. But I could see the cops blaming themselves for not being able to hold the crowd back. It was 100% not their fault, but a depressed brain isn't necessarily logical.
 
freetomato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dsmith42:Thank you for sharing that perspective.  I hope you are feeling better about life now.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dsmith42: The four officers who testified to Congress all spoke about the enduring mental wounds from that day.


Two of them were Trumpers.  Those were cases of "I can't believe the Jaguar ate my face" Trumperism.
 
