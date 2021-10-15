 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man breaks into home, stands in sleeping girl's doorway for 3 minutes with his hand in his shorts, gets chased away by family dog   (tampabay.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like subby has never had really itchy balls
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baka-san: Like subby has never had really itchy balls


You know how I know you don't have a daughter?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Attaboy. Get that good dog some steak.

If you want to give him prime cuts of Florida Man, I'll allow that too.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They matched what he was wearing with the video.

"Clothes make the man."
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When interviewed by deputies, Marnets denied that he committed a burglary, saying that he "did not take anything," reports state.

Well, that's certainly one way to play it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: When interviewed by deputies, Marnets denied that he committed a burglary, saying that he "did not take anything," reports state.

Well, that's certainly one way to play it.


Technically incorrect.
He did take a look.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]


You know, I never really realized until now how small and limp America's dick is, despite how much we talk about it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Soon just breaking in and looking won't be enough for this guy. He'll need more to get off.  Dog should've gone for the snausage.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That must have been terrifying for Ivanka, but I'm sure she knew he had keys for Mar-a-largo.

...DNRTFA
 
COMALite J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750×715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750×540]

Uhm, the panhandle is the worst part of Floriduh.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]


I say we swap it for South Korea. Let ol' Kim try throwing stuff across the DMZ into St Pete. First spring break and half of the population will be in gulags and the other half will be in North Korea still.

Meanwhile we get electronics, food, entertainment, and a rich cultural history lasting thousands of years, and if we're lucky we get their broadband speeds.

SK gets away from crazy, cheap shipping to the US, and I guess that's it.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: When interviewed by deputies, Marnets denied that he committed a burglary, saying that he "did not take anything," reports state.

Never talk to the cops - ever - without your lawyer. Then you STFU and only answer what the lawyer tells you to. The cops aren't your friends, and even if you're innocent or they're investigating something you're not actually involved with they have incentive to put someone in jail - guilty or not.

So keep your mouth shut, don't believe their lies (they WILL lie to you to try and trick you from exercising this right), and don't say a farking word without a lawyer. Yes, they'll get pissed. That's fine. That means you're doing the right thing.

But this guy? I'm not crying he was too dumb to follow that good advice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Soon just breaking in and looking won't be enough for this guy. He'll need more to get off.  Dog should've gone for the snausage.


He's definitely escalating. Too bad that the police are too busy harassing minorities and writing traffic tickets to, you know, DO anything about it.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark lawyers, since there was no contact and the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to, are they still able to get him with something like lewd and lascivious conduct w/ minor, or is he just going to get the burglary charge?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]


Clever idea, but have they run that by France, Switzerland and Australia?
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Give that dog a wiener.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]


New Jersey retirees are decades ahead of you on that one.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chemical castration. It's the "human" way to deal with such problems.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]


PirateKing: Dr.Fey: If you're done with Florida, there is a plan.

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x715]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x540]

I say we swap it for South Korea. Let ol' Kim try throwing stuff across the DMZ into St Pete. First spring break and half of the population will be in gulags and the other half will be in North Korea still.

Meanwhile we get electronics, food, entertainment, and a rich cultural history lasting thousands of years, and if we're lucky we get their broadband speeds.

SK gets away from crazy, cheap shipping to the US, and I guess that's it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Attaboy. Get that good dog some steak.

If you want to give him prime cuts of Florida Man, I'll allow that too.


Dogs for the farking win. I worry a lot less if my wife is home alone while I work late because of our dog. She is a pit and I know the distrust of that breed is warranted but man, I have never encountered a dog so devoted and loving than a pitbull. She is our guardian and stupidly adorable. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My question is what kind of person has a video recording system set up that can see their bedroom door, but also isn't paranoid enough to put alarms on their exterior doors?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a dog lover and just really wanted to entertain the dog
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Fark lawyers, since there was no contact and the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to, are they still able to get him with something like lewd and lascivious conduct w/ minor, or is he just going to get the burglary charge?


Breaking and entering? Indecent exposure? Voyeurism? I don't know but if "the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to" how did anyone know he stood there for exactly three minutes?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blondambition: ToughActinProlactin: Fark lawyers, since there was no contact and the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to, are they still able to get him with something like lewd and lascivious conduct w/ minor, or is he just going to get the burglary charge?

Breaking and entering? Indecent exposure? Voyeurism? I don't know but if "the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to" how did anyone know he stood there for exactly three minutes?


From TFA:

"
Once inside, he walked to the doorway of the girl's room and stood there for about three minutes before walking away, arrest reports state. A video surveillance system inside the home recorded what happened, reports state.

d with his hands inside of the front of his shorts," the arrest report states."
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: blondambition: ToughActinProlactin: Fark lawyers, since there was no contact and the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to, are they still able to get him with something like lewd and lascivious conduct w/ minor, or is he just going to get the burglary charge?

Breaking and entering? Indecent exposure? Voyeurism? I don't know but if "the girl wasn't awake to be exposed to" how did anyone know he stood there for exactly three minutes?

From TFA:

"
Once inside, he walked to the doorway of the girl's room and stood there for about three minutes before walking away, arrest reports state. A video surveillance system inside the home recorded what happened, reports state.


"He is captured with his hands inside of the front of his shorts," the arrest report states.

/ftfm
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These Halloween remarks are getting weird.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They need to be searching his hard drives at this point. That's the only way they will get him on sex offender  type charges. Otherwise this is just a B&E
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Deputies said Marnets broke through the home's garage door, then was able to break through a lock to get into the home.

And he's not charged with breaking and entering?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: When interviewed by deputies, Marnets denied that he committed a burglary, saying that he "did not take anything," reports state.

Well, that's certainly one way to play it.


/I bet he probably left 'something'....on the floor.

/retch
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: baka-san: Like subby has never had really itchy balls

You know how I know you don't have a daughter?


He still has some money and all his hair?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I guess he'll be running for Senator then?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weirdest "Halloween" reboot ever.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having a surveillance system inside your house cant be good for your mental health or your childs. Being paranoid all the time is no way to live life
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would recommend awarding of the Hero tag to the family dog (with caveats--no, dog that's not a treat)

1st of all, guy broke in, came through the garage door and stood by girl's door for 3 minutes. (WTF were you doing, dog, during this?  Licking your delicious balls?)

Guy walks around, thinks he might want to take another pass by young girl's room.  Okay, now you decide to get your ass off the floor and cause a ruckus.  Good bark, but in this situation, a good bite is the preferred action.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I still prefer the older version of Goldilocks.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live in a rural neighborhood. We can hear the Southern Pacific rail line at night, 5 miles away.
I wake up in the middle of the night if the cat farts.
How in the f*ck did they not hear this?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maud Dib: I live in a rural neighborhood. We can hear the Southern Pacific rail line at night, 5 miles away.
I wake up in the middle of the night if the cat farts.
How in the f*ck did they not hear this?


This just sounds like you shouldn't store your tuba next to where your cat sleeps.
 
