(ABC7 Chicago)   When faced with the choice, this Arkansas boy used his mullet powers for good   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That kid is awesome.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He hasn't aged a bit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since then, people have donated an additional $3,000 in honor of Allan and his mullet.

Add a zero or two now that the story has been broadcast. Awesome work, dude!! Rad!!
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A lot of kids rock mullets just fine. Like this kid. It's the adults walking around with them that's the problem. Should be an age limit for mullet haircuts.

If you are this tall, you can not have a mullet. Try the Zuckerberg cut instead!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would like to support a worthy cause, but not that haircut. I'll have to mullet over.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mullet Boy, not the medium powered second tier super hero we deserve, but the medium powered second tier superhero we got.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a cool kid; beyond the mullet, too.
 
