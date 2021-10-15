 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Don't you just hate it when you're trying to run a marathon, and instead you get punched out by Gary Coleman?   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1123 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 1:12 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chicago police confirmed they'd arrested 32-year-old Gary Coleman after they say he repeatedly punched a 66-year-old woman on that CTA platform. He now faces four felony charges in that case. Court records show he was charged in a separate attack days earlier.

But he's back out on the street to do it again, not getting any help at all.  Meanwhile, BLM protesters stay in jail for days, sometimes dying of thirst.

3 cheers for American exceptionalism.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
America has a serious mental illness problem and letting the mentally ill wander around with no help at all whatsoever is not doing anything to solve it.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life imitates Postal yet again.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: America has a serious mental illness problem and letting the mentally ill wander around with no help at all whatsoever is not doing anything to solve it.


We can put them in jail. Problem solved. You're welcome. Don't forget to vote for me in November.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: America has a serious mental illness problem and letting the mentally ill wander around with no help at all whatsoever is not doing anything to solve it.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You're welcome!
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

On the scene
 
rfenster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He punched her from beyond the grave?
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RIP
[Fark user image 425x626]


That is an Old man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait until there are only half as many cops patrolling Chicago and the city is overrun with Gary Colemans.
Gary Colemans attacking little old ladies
Gary Colemans fighting with cats
Gary Colemans in the garbage
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rfenster: He punched her from beyond the grave?


what i came to ask, because i what to know if he was punching down.. or up?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RIP
[Fark user image 425x626]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yes, i do very much what to know.  i spell good.
and to be clear, i wasn't making a height joke.  i wouldn't do that.
i'm only suggesting Gary Coleman might be in hell.
/cockpit
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/ it's gary cole, man
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Very rarely do I see a mugshot that so effortlessly and eloquently encapsulates an entire life.

That is one hell of a rough 32.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe she looked a bit too much like Dana Plato?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Disturbin Strokes
Youtube HydtELZlmvk
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A police investigator was overhead asking, "Whatchoo talkin' about, witness?"
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does getting kicked in the shin by Emmanuel Lewis count for anything?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: But he's back out on the street to do it again, not getting any help at all.  Meanwhile, BLM protesters stay in jail for days, sometimes dying of thirst.


...in the same jurisdiction during approximately the same time period?  Policies of this nature are vastly different by jurisdiction and change over time.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: Does getting kicked in the shin by Emmanuel Lewis count for anything?


No, that's as high as he can reach.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.