(Philadelphia Magazine)   In a new federal lawsuit, parents call school masking a "Satanic ritual." But the official Church of Satan says not so fast   (phillymag.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mötley Crüe - God Bless The Children Of The Beast
Youtube sCqc39USfPs
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess heavy metal, magic the gathering, and D&D are not popular enough these days.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh


These days?
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nOt aLL cHriStiAnS
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...on behalf of themselves and their children. (They have eight altogether.)

I think I found the problem.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Say what you might, but the Church of Satan is actually pretty cool.
 
Oak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not MY Church of Satan
 
virgo47
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The invocation of religion in public health matters in the 21st century is both mindboggling and profoundly depressing. This is the same species that makes beer and flies helicopters on other planets.

However, if they choose to celebrate God's creation of yet another plague by exposing themselves to it, refusing treatment on religious grounds and dropping dead, far be it from me to get in their way.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A coven practicing a satanic ritual to 'fix' a human heart.

static.scientificamerican.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh


Christians and Christianity have been like this for well over a thousand years.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"has a religious objection to masking in schools, because, the lawsuit says, Harris believes masks somehow interfere with her family's ability to "spread the word of God.""

A quick Google image search showed a huge number of masks that could be used to spread the word of God. And you can still speak through masks. It's almost like these arguments are not honest.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd really like to see either the Church of Satan or someone similar take all the Evangelical talking points / quotes, copy them near-exactly, and just change the background to black, the letters to red and not-Comic Sans, the symbols from plus signs and Jesus to minus signs and pentagrams, etc....

You might even be able to create a clever Twitter bot to do it to prominent "Christian" leaders.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wingnut396: A coven practicing a satanic ritual to 'fix' a human heart.

[static.scientificamerican.com image 590x393]


Technically you are correct.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Admittedly,
We need to draw a line between the church of satan and the kind of devil-worshipping that made the talk show circuits - to the extent that many satanists are atheists in reality, but favor putting the self and freedom over yielding that to a higher power...

//as explained by an old satanist friend, anyhow...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Satan would absolutely want your kids to mask up to keep them and their families safe.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wingnut396: A coven practicing a satanic ritual to 'fix' a human heart.

[static.scientificamerican.com image 590x393]


As opposed to modern medicine.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/This is what anti-vaxxers actually think.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When you're too crazy for even the satanists...
 
i state your name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the Satanic Temple to weigh in.

/I could see them taking it the other way and arguing that yes it is a Satanic ritual, and that if the school district banned the wearing of masks it would infringe on their religious rights, just to screw with the christian parents at their own game.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I really hope the Church of Satan intervenes.  Treat this stupid lawsuit like the circus it is.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: wingnut396: A coven practicing a satanic ritual to 'fix' a human heart.

[static.scientificamerican.com image 590x393]

As opposed to modern medicine.

[pbs.twimg.com image 239x349]

/This is what anti-vaxxers actually think.


I mean removing someone's heart is certainly a way to get rid of heartworms.  In scientific studies, removing a heart does halt the progress of a COVID infection.
 
ShavedApe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People who file bogus lawsuits filled with lies should be automatically required to pay the lawyers fees for the defendants.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I guess heavy metal, magic the gathering, and D&D are not popular enough these days.


I blame Harry Potter.

They should focus on the real Satanic stuff, like the churches' insistence that I wear pants in public.  I hate pants.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Solty Dog: I guess heavy metal, magic the gathering, and D&D are not popular enough these days.

I blame Harry Potter.

They should focus on the real Satanic stuff, like the churches' insistence that I wear pants in public.  I hate pants.


I've said it before. Pants are society's handcuffs.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

i state your name: I'll wait for the Satanic Temple to weigh in.

/I could see them taking it the other way and arguing that yes it is a Satanic ritual, and that if the school district banned the wearing of masks it would infringe on their religious rights, just to screw with the christian parents at their own game.


From TST's tenets:
I: One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
V: Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.

Those fit the whole "studies have shown that one of the best ways to protect yourself and others is to wear a mask, ya filthy disease vector" thing.

Not quite as direct as the Bible's literal instructions to wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of a communicable disease, but close enough. The Satanic Temple's tenets are much less verbose than Biblical law.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has anybody done any research on the number of atheists dying of Covid? Not liberals or democrats, but God Honest There are no gods or souls Atheists.

In-Groups forbid their followers to be like other people or to do anything sensible or sane. That is how In- and Out-Groups work. Everybody who shows normal affections, does normal things, or lives a normal life is in the Global Out Group.

I guess that means the billions of "Them"  can't be "Us" unless they aservere that 2 + 2 = pi. The Bible says pi is exactly 3.

Don't get me started on the 144,000 Elect of the Tribes of Israel. Some Christians take that number to mean them and their immediate loved ones. Except for Uncle Bob, of course.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Performing military service was a No No in Early Christian times. Whoops! There goes the Patriots!
 
i state your name
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Performing military service was a No No in Early Christian times. Whoops! There goes the Patriots!


Meh, they're crap without Brady anyway.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, no, you idiots.
I said I have a satin mask!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh


These days?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh


They do seem a bit bedeviled these days.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember seeing one picture of a bunch of moranic anti-masker parents protesting one of these school orders and one moran's sign was, "Let us our children smile!" (or some such similar nonsense). I remember thinking about giving a eulogy for a kid who died of COVID and saying, "Little Timmy is dead, all this dreams unfulfilled. But hey, at least we could see his smile before he died."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: Say what you might, but the Church of Satan is actually pretty cool.


The Satanic Temple? Agreed.

CoS? Not so much. While LaVey did have some very excellent points in The Satanic Bible, the man really worships at the altar of Ayn Rand. And that's just where I draw the line.

Lord of Darkness? No problem.
Selfish objectivist right wingers? fark off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Witch hunts, pogroms, and other religious ceremonies is how the "Faithful" serve their Dark Lord.

Read Witch Wood by former Canadian Governor General John Buchan. The Elders of the Church are the Satanists and the witches are just innocent victims for human sacrifices to Power and Authority.

When I talk about supralapsarian Calvinists, I mean any religionist or political thingie who does Evil for the Greater Glory of God's forgiveness of all sins, past, present and future of the Very Elect.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

UNMASK! UNMASK!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: I remember seeing one picture of a bunch of moranic anti-masker parents protesting one of these school orders and one moran's sign was, "Let us our children smile!" (or some such similar nonsense). I remember thinking about giving a eulogy for a kid who died of COVID and saying, "Little Timmy is dead, all this dreams unfulfilled. But hey, at least we could see his smile before he died."


Leave your children's smiles to the cosmetic undertakers, Mr. Loveboy. It's just the farking American Way of Death.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not Satanic, it's autistic. And you normies make us do it!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Weaver95: Christianity is falling apart at the seams these days.
Yeesh

They do seem a bit bedeviled these days.


It's the End Times. Trump is the Beast. Possibly Jared is the Other Beast, the Jewish one. His family does own 666 Fifth Avenue after all. How obvious is that? And don't get me started on his miracles of Israeli diplomacy in the Middle East. Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE still hold the oil and natural gas strings of the Western Puppit Kings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, someone who cares for the sick, the poor, and the outcast?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish these spineless school board officials would stop wussing around and tell these whack jobs:
"We are legally required to provide a safe environment for teaching. Covid makes it unsafe unless you are  masked. Wearing a mask is OUR policy in OUR establishment. Either mask up your crotchfruit or homeschool them. You have a choice. Now shut up and piss off."
If they are going to act like spoiled brats, treat them as such.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Houstin School Board had a public meeting this week and the clips are downright scary. First there was complaints that they didn't get to speak. But when they did it was all masks are the work of antifa.

We are frigging doomed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: I remember seeing one picture of a bunch of moranic anti-masker parents protesting one of these school orders and one moran's sign was, "Let us our children smile!" (or some such similar nonsense). I remember thinking about giving a eulogy for a kid who died of COVID and saying, "Little Timmy is dead, all this dreams unfulfilled. But hey, at least we could see his smile before he died."


If you can't tell when someone is smiling when they are wearing a mask then you have failed as a human being. Smiling is more than just the mouth movement, it is in the whole face.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grokca: Mock26: I remember seeing one picture of a bunch of moranic anti-masker parents protesting one of these school orders and one moran's sign was, "Let us our children smile!" (or some such similar nonsense). I remember thinking about giving a eulogy for a kid who died of COVID and saying, "Little Timmy is dead, all this dreams unfulfilled. But hey, at least we could see his smile before he died."

If you can't tell when someone is smiling when they are wearing a mask then you have failed as a human being. Smiling is more than just the mouth movement, it is in the whole face.


Not if you're doing it wrong.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would absolutely LOVE to be at a school board meeting where some Trump-licking sh*tbag started sobbing about Satanic blah blah blah.

They would have to physically remove me from the room, still loudly mocking the idiots who believe such things.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: Admittedly,
We need to draw a line between the church of satan and the kind of devil-worshipping that made the talk show circuits - to the extent that many satanists are atheists in reality, but favor putting the self and freedom over yielding that to a higher power...

//as explained by an old satanist friend, anyhow...


What's the point of going to a ceremony at the church if Satan if there isn't going to be an orgy and blood sacrifice?

I can host a BBQ with way too much booze and have the exact same experience but don't have to drive anywhere.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: Say what you might, but the Church of Satan is actually pretty cool.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/agreed
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I would absolutely LOVE to be at a school board meeting where some Trump-licking sh*tbag started sobbing about Satanic blah blah blah.

They would have to physically remove me from the room, still loudly mocking the idiots who believe such things.


Take it easy Internet tough guy.
 
