(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1863, the H.L. Hunley, the world's first combat submarine, made history by successfully completing one of two tasks required to be considered a fully functional submersible craft   (history.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
YOU SUNK MY BATTLESHIP
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article from 2017 claims the crew were killed by fatal injuries from their own torpedo's explosion, which transmitted a secondary shock wave into the submarine, crushing their lungs and brain and killing them instantly.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/hunle​y​-submarine-1.4259123
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: This article from 2017 claims the crew were killed by fatal injuries from their own torpedo's explosion, which transmitted a secondary shock wave into the submarine, crushing their lungs and brain and killing them instantly.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/hunley​-submarine-1.4259123


Sounds like the Kursk.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'd say the Turtle was the first 'combat' submarine, even if it didn't see much actual use.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TNT made a movie about this a few years back. It was haunting. It was quite detailed regarding the dangers those sailors faced.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darch: Sounds like the Kursk.


Only the Soviets would design oxygen-generator candles that explode when wet and put them into a submarine, where they were to be used when the sub is mostly wet.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The bomb was attached to a stick and a rope was pulled to set off the explosion.
The shock wave killed them quickly and even if it didn't ,the ship wasn't going to survive that blast. It would be like hitting a sub with a depth charge.
They did what they wanted and scared the Navy but they never made it back to enjoy the victory.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aerial attacks against the Tirpitz showed that bomb blasts in the water near the ship were often more damaging than direct attacks.

I would not want to be 16 feet away from a barrel of explosives underwater.
 
akallen404
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: This article from 2017 claims the crew were killed by fatal injuries from their own torpedo's explosion, which transmitted a secondary shock wave into the submarine, crushing their lungs and brain and killing them instantly.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/hunley​-submarine-1.4259123


Considering it was crewed by confederates at the time, I would consider that an unqualified success.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Horace Lawson Hunley developed the 40-foot submarine from a cylinder boiler."

Second sentence in and already repeating myths? Not a great start
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Aerial attacks against the Tirpitz showed that bomb blasts in the water near the ship were often more damaging than direct attacks.

I would not want to be 16 feet away from a barrel of explosives underwater.


I just got done reading a book that covered the tactic of skip bombing in WWII. The ideal skip bombing attack included one direct hit on the ship and one near miss. The near miss would indeed open up hull plates often below the water line and induce flooding.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My company won the contract to recover the Hunley after Cluve Cussler found it.

/he was pissed
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or even Clive Cussler....
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kendelrio: My company won the contract to recover the Hunley after Cluve Cussler found it.

/he was pissed


Old coot probably would've tried to bring an omnibus of his works for publicity and sunk the damn recovery ship.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My dad was obsessed with the Hundley. I still find unmade models in his old office from time to time
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
" The vessel was raised in 2000 "
Are they looking for another crew to man it ?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The most important equation for submarines:
Surfaces=Dives
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I would not want to be 16 feet away from a barrel of explosives underwater.


They never intended to be that close to the torpedo.

The plan was to drive the torpedo into the side of the ship, with a spike holding it in place. The sub would then back away to a safe distance, and the torpedo detonated by yanking on a rope that was tied to a trigger.

There's speculation that the rope may have snagged without the crew knowing, and it set off the torpedo as they backed away.

I'd like others to test the theory before accepting it. A test with a model is hardly conclusive. We know that the Hunley was fired on, and there appears to be damage to the hull from bullets. A stunned crew might not have reacted quickly enough to flooding, as opposed to instant death from the shockwave. I'd expect to see evidence of the shockwave on the Hunley itself before I would accept the effects of the shockwave inside the sub.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: darch: Sounds like the Kursk.

Only the Soviets would design oxygen-generator candles that explode when wet and put them into a submarine, where they were to be used when the sub is mostly wet.


Fun fact, they're the same sodium chlorate candles US submarines use, along with every other navy.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Eh, I'd say the Turtle was the first 'combat' submarine, even if it didn't see much actual use.


This. The Turtle was used, at least a little, in combat. Go see the replica in CT, it's cool.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmmm, link didn't work.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turtl​e​_(submersible)
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Eh, I'd say the Turtle was the first 'combat' submarine, even if it didn't see much actual use.


TFA describes it as the first "successful" submarine in combat. Although, I would argue that once you count the Hunley's self inflicted deaths the Turtle might still be more successful overall.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another vote for the Turtle.     There was an attempt, which is more than you can say of the Hunley.
 
