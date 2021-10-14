 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Best Korea's currency is surging against the US dollar in spite of crippling sanctions, with an exchange rate now approaching fifteen Korean Won for a bowl of tree bark and dirt soup   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, North Korea, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Korean language, Korea, North Korean, won started gaining  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euell Gibbons approves.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's probably due to a math error on some chode's spreadsheet.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Makes you won...da.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thesquidgame.comView Full Size


Might have something to do with it.
 
almejita
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Euell Gibbons approves.


"Ever eat a tree?
Many parts are edible!"
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Soup is Good Food
Youtube 6WR3kziiz7g
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People are getting excited about it?
The Best Korea currency conversion rate is at the level that the Great and Benevolent Leader deems appropriate. No more, no less.
 
Alebak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this like people buying Iraqi dinars because they think they're going to get revalued and make ten billion dollars?

Because I might be wrong but it kinda feels like it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

awruk!: People are getting excited about it?
The Best Korea currency conversion rate is at the level that the Great and Benevolent Leader deems appropriate. No more, no less.


The black market would disagree with you, and the GaBL knows damn well the country would fall apart completely without it.

Surprised he hasn't attached China or South Korea as a wag-the-dog to distract from all of their problems.

Also surprised that there aren't mass suicides in the North, but they probably bill your next-of-kin for that kind of thing, and folks don't want their relatives to suffer even more.
 
