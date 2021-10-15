 Skip to content
(BBC)   What a time to be an abattoir worker. You can travel the world, dismember carcasses in exciting new places and help support disadvantaged countries   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can also design blocks of luxury flats.

But only if you are a Mason.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government is to allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas, after warnings from farmers of mass culls.

Judging from the success of the truck driver program, I'm guessing 50 guys will apply and the Brits will process maybe 3 in the first 6 months.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, my high school guidance counselor let me down.

I probably would get fired for pneumatic hammering on the right side of the cow instead of the left.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: You can also design blocks of luxury flats.

But only if you are a Mason.


It opens doors, I'm telling you.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ludicrous Gibs
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:the National Pig Association (NPA) said.

What does this have to do with Police Unions?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you can just be an Abbott-toir and stay home and just let the carcasses pile up on their own

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK will have 0% unemployment in about 6 months after everyone gets done with commercial driving school and butchery for Dummies
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my kids Richard Scarry books, I'm slightly disturbed at the number of pigs in the butcher trade.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The government is to allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas, after warnings from farmers of mass culls.

Judging from the success of the truck driver program, I'm guessing 50 guys will apply and the Brits will process maybe 3 in the first 6 months.


Foreign...abattoir workers?

Why does that sound like Eli Roth's new torture porn film?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Abattoir (Feast Upon)
Youtube 0PXZ_nG01LE

Feast upon.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The government is to allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas, after warnings from farmers of mass culls.

Judging from the success of the truck driver program, I'm guessing 50 guys will apply and the Brits will process maybe 3 in the first 6 months.


They're still busy with the new blue passports.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You don't say.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Up to 800 pork butchers will be eligible to apply until the end of the year for six-month visas.

the sheer arrogance of the UK to believe that they are so awesome, people will jump at this opportunity.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Christmas specialties such as pigs in blankets"

lol, Really? Not something I associate with Christmas, Not a Britt either.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Benevolent Misanthrope: The government is to allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas, after warnings from farmers of mass culls.

Judging from the success of the truck driver program, I'm guessing 50 guys will apply and the Brits will process maybe 3 in the first 6 months.

Foreign...abattoir workers?

Why does that sound like Eli Roth's new torture porn film?


On the case:

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't let the name throw you, Jimmy.  It's not really a floor, it's more of a steel grating that allows material to sluice through so it can be collected and exported.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
