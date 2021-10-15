 Skip to content
(CNN)   Batwoman doing battle near US Capitol   (cnn.com) divider line
24
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Nationals tryouts are very, very early this off-season.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So whose side are we on here?  Is she a hero because she's attacking the police or is she a traitor because she thinks the election was stolen?

We'll know soon.....
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we all have the urge to put a Louisville Slugger through the teeth of our enemies.

It is the ability to resist that urge that in part civilizes us.

Personally, I like the little souvenir sized ones. They're still really sturdy, and you can get a nice whack with them. More of a baton than a bat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: The Nationals tryouts are very, very early this off-season.


It never says she hit anyone, maybe she was a Giants player w/ men on base?
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So whose side are we on here?  Is she a hero because she's attacking the police or is she a traitor because she thinks the election was stolen?

We'll know soon.....


I'm assuming you hold the opposite positions to the above, but I just wanna say I like them, and I'm rooting for an answer to your imaginary question!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police identified the woman as 25-year-old Olivia Romero. Charges are pending.

I'd bet that's a Faces of Meth mugshot right there.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So whose side are we on here?  Is she a hero because she's attacking the police or is she a traitor because she thinks the election was stolen?

We'll know soon.....


Unless she was using the bat to knock an officer off of someone's neck while they're helpless on the ground, I'm going with #2.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers tried to take the bat from her, and during the scuffle she bit one of the officers

Yay.  Now a zombie apocalypse
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: bighairyguy: The Nationals tryouts are very, very early this off-season.

It never says she hit anyone, maybe she was a Giants player w/ men on base?


She tried to check-swing, but the First Base umpire called it a strike
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make More Hinjews: The Googles Do Nothing: So whose side are we on here?  Is she a hero because she's attacking the police or is she a traitor because she thinks the election was stolen?

We'll know soon.....

I'm assuming you hold the opposite positions to the above, but I just wanna say I like them, and I'm rooting for an answer to your imaginary question!


Hey, people are talking and I'm just asking questions here!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: The Googles Do Nothing: So whose side are we on here?  Is she a hero because she's attacking the police or is she a traitor because she thinks the election was stolen?

We'll know soon.....

Unless she was using the bat to knock an officer off of someone's neck while they're helpless on the ground, I'm going with #2.


This is a great answer. So good that I think I should steal it for future use.
Thanks!
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom !?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Missicat: [Fark user image image 422x750]


She gives my bat wood.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rookie mistake, she took a bat to a bit fight.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olivia Romero

Relation of his?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Missicat: [Fark user image 422x750]


0.0% chance Miss Olivia looks like this
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did it like this, she did it like that
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x196]
Rookie mistake, she took a bat to a bit fight.


Uh oh...last time a bat carrier bit someone, we got a global pandemic.

Time to stock up on TP again!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a séance and the voices so directed her.  But for some reason, all her girls went to the beach where they danced and the people in the background flipped them off.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Olivia Romero

Relation of his?

[Fark user image image 720x576]


I can't get over the fact I never saw that moustache when I was a kid.

But definitely the best camp Joker.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I can't get over the fact I never saw that moustache when I was a kid.


As kids we only had those small screen tube tv's with band reception. I never noticed until recently watching a repeat on ME TV on 65 inch HDTV screen.

Then DVD's and better picture quality came out and his moustache is now visible.

Its been rumored that Caesar didn't want to shave it off and therefore, they tried to hide it best they could.

I thought he was a good Joker...campy?  I never thought so because Joker is supposed to be wacky and insane.  Even today I can still hear that cackle/laugh and it reminds me of poor evil.

What was campy?  The stupid traps he would set for batman and robin....

I digress.
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Unsung_Hero: I can't get over the fact I never saw that moustache when I was a kid.

As kids we only had those small screen tube tv's with band reception. I never noticed until recently watching a repeat on ME TV on 65 inch HDTV screen.

Then DVD's and better picture quality came out and his moustache is now visible.

Its been rumored that Caesar didn't want to shave it off and therefore, they tried to hide it best they could.

I thought he was a good Joker...campy?  I never thought so because Joker is supposed to be wacky and insane.  Even today I can still hear that cackle/laugh and it reminds me of poor evil.

What was campy?  The stupid traps he would set for batman and robin....

I digress.


I never noticed it till now. Kinda neat really.
 
yvmnoc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
