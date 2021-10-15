 Skip to content
(CNN)   What do an $80 million superyacht and your mom have in common?   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arsehole of the sea?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither of them have visited a Carl's Jr.?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both loaded with seamen?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a good thing waves don't exist.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Big holes?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Both have a displacement appropriately measured in tons.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's a good thing waves don't exist.


That thing will never be out of sight of the Monaco coastline.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A keel strip.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only yacht that guarantees you will need not only a support yacht, but also a guest yacht since 75% of your boat is now nothing.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can lease them if you have enough cash?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They both move to the motion of the ocean.
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm no boat captain, but surely an open, sea level lower deck that the captain can't see is a sure fire recipe for drownings at sea.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even if I had $80mm to blow on a boat, I'd opt for something more along these lines for $78.5 million less.

nordhavn60.comView Full Size


More than capable of circumnavigation, and the interior is quite luxurious, too.

boattest.comView Full Size


boattest.comView Full Size


boattest.comView Full Size


They're built like tanks, and are more like little ships than a pleasure craft.

boattest.comView Full Size


Sadly, unless I win the lottery, it's all a pipe dream at this stage of my life.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know, but that article isn't about a yacht - it's about a drawing of a yacht.

It's not an $80 million dollar yacht, it's a drawing. There is no yacht.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want nothing to do with them, but some people will pay money to enjoy them.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: NewportBarGuy: It's a good thing waves don't exist.

That thing will never be out of sight of the Monaco coastline.


It's less of a 'superyacht' than it is a fancy houseboat on a barge.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd love to be able to afford an 80 million dollar super yacht, but that thing is ugly, so I think I'm gonna stick with the avocado toast.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They both float and have motors in the back called Honda?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it hits a bar, it goes down?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PirateKing: EnzoTheCoder: NewportBarGuy: It's a good thing waves don't exist.

That thing will never be out of sight of the Monaco coastline.

It's less of a 'superyacht' than it is a fancy houseboat on a barge.


Neither, it's a drawing.

Until they actually make the thing, and figure out whether the design is actually viable or problematic, it's just a drawing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
an $80 million superyacht

should not even exist in a society with this much economic disparity
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Guys, guys, I have an awesome idea: Let's build a futuristic 80 million dollar yacht, but waste 80% of the space within the envelope of the hull so that it looks like a hollowed out Apple mouse."

"You son of a biatch, I'm in!"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I don't know, but that article isn't about a yacht - it's about a drawing of a yacht.

It's not an $80 million dollar yacht, it's a drawing. There is no yacht.


So, it's an NFT?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
69 meter yacht that only has room for 12 guests. Oh, and it runs on 'clean energy'. I'm guessing they are the usual giant diesel engines but they fill the fuel tanks with biodiesel.

markie_farkie: More than capable of circumnavigation, and the interior is quite luxurious, too.


Do people who aren't fabulously wealthy actually circumnavigate without a sail?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Even if I had $80mm to blow on a boat, I'd opt for something more along these lines for $78.5 million less.

[nordhavn60.com image 850x485]

More than capable of circumnavigation, and the interior is quite luxurious, too.

[boattest.com image 850x478]

[boattest.com image 850x483]

[boattest.com image 850x470]

They're built like tanks, and are more like little ships than a pleasure craft.

[boattest.com image 850x473]

Sadly, unless I win the lottery, it's all a pipe dream at this stage of my life.


With the money you save you could set it aside for the future to constantly pour it into that hole in the water.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I ever become wealthy enough to afford a super yacht, I'd make my hobby traveling the world to scuttle super yachts.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image 850x637]


Ok, you've convinced me.  If the superyacht has cloaking technology and disruptors, I'm interested.

Still want nothing to do with my mom, though, regardless of what fancy technology she might've had installed lately.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Both have a little man in a boat?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The yacht is a master at being passive aggressive?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know this is like those concept cars that no one builds, but what the heck would happen in rough seas and high winds with a hull like that?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Even if I had $80mm to blow on a boat, I'd opt for something more along these lines for $78.5 million less.



That boat doesn't have a jib, but the cut of yours more than makes up for it.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: They both float and have motors in the back called Honda?


Super yachts don't use Honda motors.  Just sayin'.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They can both fit a lot of pricks inside?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mom is like a doorknob.

Everyone takes a turn.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...a garage full of toys..."
Or as most people think, a crucial piece of personal conveyance required to exist in the modern world, but is usually priced beyond their means
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You gotta be rich to ride 'em?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They rent by the hour?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That design might stand up to heavy seas better than people would think. Cross waves would pass right through it, which is pretty revolutionary.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Do people who aren't fabulously wealthy actually circumnavigate without a sail?


Even people who aren't fabulously wealthy circumnavigate with a sail.

Moderately wealthy is really all it takes.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Overpriced?
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think if I had 80 million, i would get like a million dollar boat and then 79 million dollars of cocaine.

/not all at once
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No thanks, i'll take one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me change my answer. Like a million dollar boat, two chicks at the same time, and 78 million dollars of cocaine.
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unfortunately only one will ever see a giant douche.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Even if I had $80mm to blow on a boat, I'd opt for something more along these lines for $78.5 million less.

[nordhavn60.com image 850x485]

More than capable of circumnavigation, and the interior is quite luxurious, too.

[boattest.com image 850x478]

[boattest.com image 850x483]

[boattest.com image 850x470]

They're built like tanks, and are more like little ships than a pleasure craft.

[boattest.com image 850x473]

Sadly, unless I win the lottery, it's all a pipe dream at this stage of my life.


You'll never get anywhere if you keep thinking like a poor person. Thanks big! That way, U2 can have a boat with a great big hole in it. Maybe even the titanic!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gleeman: mongbiohazard: I don't know, but that article isn't about a yacht - it's about a drawing of a yacht.

It's not an $80 million dollar yacht, it's a drawing. There is no yacht.

So, it's an NFT?


lol, if they sell the drawing to some dummy then yes.
 
woodjf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
6 men bleaching the poop deck.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: Even if I had $80mm to blow on a boat, I'd opt for something more along these lines for $78.5 million less.


Hmm, pulled the details on Nordhavn 60 (made in China). It gets about 1.2 mpg with a circumnavigation requiring at least 25k miles and I would assume you would pay about $3 on average for marine diesel around the globe. So the fuel for going around this pale blue dot will cost over $60k on that trawler. It would also take 4 months if you don't stop for anything.

I would rather take half a year and kick back on one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can get a nice one for under $800k
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're both classy, beautiful, and irresistible to rich guys?
 
