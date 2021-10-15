 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   The visually impaired gather to celebrate white cane day. Or so they've been told   (brooklyn.news12.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds racist to me
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: sounds racist to me


It can't be. They quite literally don't see colour.
 
cats4rent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh boy, i can imagine a large group of these guys wandering around smacking into each other.
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: MorningBreath: sounds racist to me

It can't be. They quite literally don't see colour.


if only we were all blind
 
