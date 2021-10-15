 Skip to content
(CNN)   US will welcome foreign visitors starting in November as long as they're okay with getting shot   (cnn.com) divider line
16
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In reality, at this point anyone immigrating to the US should just assume they're running an above-average risk of being shot compared to similar economies/destinations.  Other countries have issued travel advisories about our gun violence, and legally several states do allow anyone to shoot you as long as they can credibly claim they feared for their safety (i.e., as long as they kill you and avoid there being witnesses).

So basically stick to blue states if you do come, especially if you're not light-skinned or don't speak American English.  I say that not politically but matter-of-factly; red states are filled with unwritten rules of social interaction that, if broken, can be life-threatening at this point.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: In reality, at this point anyone immigrating to the US should just assume they're running an above-average risk of being shot compared to similar economies/destinations.  Other countries have issued travel advisories about our gun violence, and legally several states do allow anyone to shoot you as long as they can credibly claim they feared for their safety (i.e., as long as they kill you and avoid there being witnesses).

So basically stick to blue states if you do come, especially if you're not light-skinned or don't speak American English.  I say that not politically but matter-of-factly; red states are filled with unwritten rules of social interaction that, if broken, can be life-threatening at this point.


I would leave that out of the cover letter to your "United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board" resume.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Exchange students nod, understandingly.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, back to Normalcy.

I will still stay away from Florida and Trump states for a while to let 'em give off steam.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: koder: In reality, at this point anyone immigrating to the US should just assume they're running an above-average risk of being shot compared to similar economies/destinations.  Other countries have issued travel advisories about our gun violence, and legally several states do allow anyone to shoot you as long as they can credibly claim they feared for their safety (i.e., as long as they kill you and avoid there being witnesses).

So basically stick to blue states if you do come, especially if you're not light-skinned or don't speak American English.  I say that not politically but matter-of-factly; red states are filled with unwritten rules of social interaction that, if broken, can be life-threatening at this point.

I would leave that out of the cover letter to your "United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board" resume.


Not this Administration anyway... Will be perfect for whenever the next Sabotage President gets elected. shiat, I'd be running the agency with these credentials.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Headline.  Of.  The.  Year.

No, wait.  Decade.

/hemicentury?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So we're giving them a Chicago welcome?

I kid.  It will be nice to be able to see people I haven't seen since the pandemic started.  And if you aren't vaccinated, be smart and don't travel.  And if you aren't vaccinated, but can get it, get it and help stop this.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have not been to my cottage in two years.  Timing of the year sucks but I'll take it. Let's hope said cottage is still there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

koder: In reality, at this point anyone immigrating to the US should just assume they're running an above-average risk of being shot compared to similar economies/destinations.  Other countries have issued travel advisories about our gun violence, and legally several states do allow anyone to shoot you as long as they can credibly claim they feared for their safety (i.e., as long as they kill you and avoid there being witnesses).

So basically stick to blue states if you do come, especially if you're not light-skinned or don't speak American English.  I say that not politically but matter-of-factly; red states are filled with unwritten rules of social interaction that, if broken, can be life-threatening at this point.


1 St. Louis, MO (69.4)
2 Baltimore, MD (51.1)
3 New Orleans, LA (40.6)
4 Detroit, MI (39.7)


I guess just don't go to any blue cities.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good. I hope the rest of the world follows suit. I want to travel again, dammit!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chrisco123: I have not been to my cottage in two years.  Timing of the year sucks but I'll take it. Let's hope said cottage is still there.


You left your stove on.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: So, back to Normalcy.

I will still stay away from Florida and Trump states for a while to let 'em give off steam.


not exactly.  According to Chrysta freeland Cdns will still have to have a negative test to come back.  BFD!  So no day trips.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Full-body Kevlar suit.
Don't leave home without it.
 
frieque
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a fully vaxxed Canadian, it would be great to be able to drive down to the States to visit friends and take in the odd event.

As a fully vaxxed Canadian with young children, there's no way in heck I'm travelling there with my family and exposing my children to the risk associated with a state (Minnesota) where only 59% of people are fully vaccinated and the 7-day average in new covid casis is 508.1 per million. Compare that to 85% fully vaccinated here and 7-day average of 31.6 per million.

Maybe after I can get my children vaccinated, which can't happen soon enough.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: In reality, at this point anyone immigrating to the US should just assume they're running an above-average risk of being shot compared to similar economies/destinations.  Other countries have issued travel advisories about our gun violence, and legally several states do allow anyone to shoot you as long as they can credibly claim they feared for their safety (i.e., as long as they kill you and avoid there being witnesses).

So basically stick to blue states if you do come, especially if you're not light-skinned or don't speak American English.  I say that not politically but matter-of-factly; red states are filled with unwritten rules of social interaction that, if broken, can be life-threatening at this point.


Well someone didn't read the article
 
