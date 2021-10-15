 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Since the UK has banned guns and makes knives hard to get, criminals are now using bottles as weapons. Hand over your money or I'll bop you with this Coke bottle   (metro.co.uk) divider line
42
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Humans have a "special skill", it is that we can make a weapon out of *anything*.

From MacGyver, to turning the Wave Motion Engine into a gun ...  We've even weaponized Stupidity.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy, dunna make me glass ya in the gobber mate!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why milk comes in bags in clever Canucklestan.
We're smucking fart - honest!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The one on the right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What, are newspapers getting to hard to come by?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been cut with a bottle and nearly lost my hand. You don't even feel the cut open.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Bottle goes where?"
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: If Humans have a "special skill", it is that we can make a weapon out of *anything*.

From MacGyver, to turning the Wave Motion Engine into a gun ...  We've even weaponized Stupidity.


don't cops sometimes charge folks with assault with a weapon if they kick someone with their shoes on?
the bourne movies I think were pretty cool in that it took that anything is a weapon doodad and ran with it.

bottles are fairly less deadly than guns at least.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.


Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not completely impossible to come by, though.

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Baseball bats are big sellers, I'm told, even though baseball is not popular in Great Britain and Ireland.

That said, it's more difficult to off yourself with a baseball bat than a gun.

In the US and Canada, a gun is more likely, by far, to be used to harm its owner or his family than an intruder.

/illallowit.gif
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupid brits. Ask any redneck and we'd tell you to go to the junk yard, get some truck leafsprings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bottles are banned and just clap your hands, just clap your haaaaannnnds...
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.


Unless, of course, the mob has easy access to guns.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I carried a knife the entire week I was in London totally unaware that it was against the law until the last day there when my Scottish buddy noticed and let me know.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Baseball bats are big sellers, I'm told, even though baseball is not popular in Great Britain and Ireland.

That said, it's more difficult to off yourself with a baseball bat than a gun.

In the US and Canada, a gun is more likely, by far, to be used to harm its owner or his family than an intruder.

/illallowit.gif


Gotta protect your family from your wife taking a dump in the middle of the night.
 
Froman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.


When you find yourself defenseless at the next mass bottling incident you'll eat those words.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gee, wouldn't it be terrible if it was like that in America?
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: If Humans have a "special skill", it is that we can make a weapon out of *anything*.

From MacGyver, to turning the Wave Motion Engine into a gun ...  We've even weaponized Stupidity.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.


Yeah, if that mob had guns instead of bottles, it would definitely be much more peaceful.
 
webron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.


In the strictest factual sense, yes it clearly does.  But it doesn't solve all problems forever, so its not worth doing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.

Unless, of course, the mob has easy access to guns.


Up until fairly recently, only white males were allowed to have guns, effectively.
"Conservatives" still think along with the assumption that minorities, women, and leftists don't have guns.
You can't blame them - the myth comforts them, and they are very frightened people, and much in need of comfort.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Juc: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: If Humans have a "special skill", it is that we can make a weapon out of *anything*.

From MacGyver, to turning the Wave Motion Engine into a gun ...  We've even weaponized Stupidity.

don't cops sometimes charge folks with assault with a weapon if they kick someone with their shoes on?
the bourne movies I think were pretty cool in that it took that anything is a weapon doodad and ran with it.

bottles are fairly less deadly than guns at least.


Definitely a much smaller effect range.
 
Rindred
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still can't snipe 86 people from the 36th story of a hotel with a bottle, so it's all good.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know, Brits with bottles can be dangerous.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Yep, its okay to assault people, as long as you don't do it with  guns."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: FarkinNortherner: jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.

Unless, of course, the mob has easy access to guns.

Up until fairly recently, only white males were allowed to have guns, effectively.
"Conservatives" still think along with the assumption that minorities, women, and leftists don't have guns.
You can't blame them - the myth comforts them, and they are very frightened people, and much in need of comfort.


Thank you for making this political. The article is about an attack in the UK where the government only allows people use a steak knife at dinner under strict government supervision. Nobody is allowed to carry around a gun white or otherwise. Your eagerness to bring in race and male privilege though is still very much appreciated.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: "Yep, its okay to assault people, as long as you don't do it with  guns."


Yep that's the argument. Definitely.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.

Yeah, if that mob had guns instead of bottles, it would definitely be much more peaceful.


I got jumped by 6 dudes when I was a teenager, and one of them smashed a bottle over the back of my head before I got away. Second worst headache of my life (first worst was when I had West Nile). If they'd had guns I would have died at 17.

The ridiculous sea of firearms our nation is farking floating on doesn't make us safer - a fact undisputably borne out in the data. As the Onion title goes, "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I carried a knife the entire week I was in London totally unaware that it was against the law until the last day there when my Scottish buddy noticed and let me know.


I'm guessing you didn't fly in from the States? If so, that must have been awhile ago if you even got it on the plane.
 
Eravior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rindred: Still can't snipe 86 people from the 36th story of a hotel with a bottle, so it's all good.


You can't do that with only one bullet either. That's why you bring a couple hundred bottles.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Your eagerness to bring in race and male privilege though is still very much appreciated.


Aren't you the guy who starts off robbery threads with comments like "bet I can guess the races involved"?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Harry Wagstaff: I carried a knife the entire week I was in London totally unaware that it was against the law until the last day there when my Scottish buddy noticed and let me know.

I'm guessing you didn't fly in from the States? If so, that must have been awhile ago if you even got it on the plane.


I didn't carry it on the plane, it was in my checked bag. I took it out after we landed and cleared security.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Harry Wagstaff: I carried a knife the entire week I was in London totally unaware that it was against the law until the last day there when my Scottish buddy noticed and let me know.

I'm guessing you didn't fly in from the States? If so, that must have been awhile ago if you even got it on the plane.


I flew about a month ago, forgot I had used the same backpack to take some cutlery to get sharpened.

Sure enough after the tsa checkpoint and in the terminal found an 8" chef knife right there in my bag.

I can't tell you how many times flying between jobs I've accidentally brought on a utility knife.

And somehow the TSA always gets me for weird shiat like box wrenches or a brand new pair of wire strippers (oh I know the agent kept those. Really nice pair of Klein strippers "oooh these are really nice" "I know, I just bought them")

They're incompetent, and I'm a forgetful idiot.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: If Humans have a "special skill", it is that we can make a weapon out of *anything*.

From MacGyver, to turning the Wave Motion Engine into a gun ...  We've even weaponized Stupidity.

don't cops sometimes charge folks with assault with a weapon if they kick someone with their shoes on?
the bourne movies I think were pretty cool in that it took that anything is a weapon doodad and ran with it.

bottles are fairly less deadly than guns at least.


Yes but don't underestimate the damage they can cause. A bouncer I know was knocked out cold by a bing who cracked him upside the head with a beer bottle when he turned his back in her. Taught me real quick it doesn't matter if someone is 5' and a 100lbs. They have something that can be used as a weapon never underestimate their ability to kill you.
 
lurkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Myrkor: I don't know, Brits with bottles can be dangerous.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dangerous, yes, and very brave:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NateAsbestos: jjorsett: NateAsbestos: This seems to make a pretty strong case that gun control farking works.

Also that it would be pretty handy to have a gun when attacked by a mob.

Yeah, if that mob had guns instead of bottles, it would definitely be much more peaceful.

I got jumped by 6 dudes when I was a teenager, and one of them smashed a bottle over the back of my head before I got away. Second worst headache of my life (first worst was when I had West Nile). If they'd had guns I would have died at 17.

The ridiculous sea of firearms our nation is farking floating on doesn't make us safer - a fact undisputably borne out in the data. As the Onion title goes, "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens".


But mongo, if YOU'D had a gun, you could have killed people at age 17! Think how satisfying and not at all traumatic that would have been!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ doing it before it was cool
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Stupid brits. Ask any redneck and we'd tell you to go to the junk yard, get some truck leafsprings.

[Fark user image 300x168]


As a bladesmith, I approve this post.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If bottles are outlawed only outlaws will have bottles.

Neighborhoods will live in fear of drive-by bottlings.
 
