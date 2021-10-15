 Skip to content
Missouri's one and only shark attack
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more confused by the shark attack in New Mexico.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm more confused by the shark attack in New Mexico.


https://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/​r​ecent-viral-tweet-unearths-shark-attac​k-in-nm/6268797/
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And since folks are apparently too lazy to use Google themselves...

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/​news/local/2021/10/15/shark-attack-ken​tucky-jared-polis-tweet-and-2006-aquar​ium-incident/8465694002/
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
she inadvertently put her hand in the bottom of the tank

How the hell do you 'inadvertently' put your hand on the bottom of a 9,000 gallon tank? How long is her farkin' arm?!?!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Birnone: she inadvertently put her hand in the bottom of the tank

How the hell do you 'inadvertently' put your hand on the bottom of a 9,000 gallon tank? How long is her farkin' arm?!?!


Maybe it was a feet deep but very, very, very... , very wide.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a foot, stupid English.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just like when airlines proudly proclaim their safety record, all I have to say is...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/When the South Dakota Shark Massacre happens, don't say I didn't warn 'ya.
 
Bread314
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Walker: I'm more confused by the shark attack in New Mexico.

https://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/r​ecent-viral-tweet-unearths-shark-attac​k-in-nm/6268797/


Thanks for clearing it up. I thought it was a telegram gone bad.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Skoora!
Youtube TmdYSNcpN68
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm more confused by the shark attack in New Mexico.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't see sharks in Montana do you?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok, they were nurse sharks in a tank and probably provoked in some way. Why are they called nurse sharks? Do they perform emergency medical procedures in some way
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My buddy at the Post recently uncovered teacher social security numbers in the HTML code, notifies them before releasing the story,  and is facing charges for "hacking".
 
Cork on Fork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nowhere is safe
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Walker: I'm more confused by the shark attack in New Mexico.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 182x268]


Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
