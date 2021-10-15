 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Roughly 86 percent of the children were girls and nearly 60,000 of the marriages involved an age difference such that the younger spouse could have been considered a victim of a sex crime"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is Mississippi?

I'll take "Potent Potables" for $500...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian morals. News at 11.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?


Ummmm, this is not a problem unique to america

Its a worldwide issue. Especially India
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop talkin' bad about my wife.  She's my twin sister, and I will defend her like any brother would.

Wait ... some weirdo is marryin' children they ain't even related to?!
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Chloe, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter

Yet NBC has her picture with the article....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Christian morals. News at 11.


Fundie morals.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

Ummmm, this is not a problem unique to america

Its a worldwide issue. Especially India


Yea, but the numbers cited were just in the US.

If you add in the countries where the marriage traditions involves kidnapping the bride, it's going to be higher.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot, for the life of me, imagine wanting to be married to a teenager.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two archaic traditions in action here.

Tradition 1) Women are ready to bear children long before the legal age of majority and should be married off as soon as possible.   And traditionally, that is what we do.

Tradition 2) A wedding is a legal transfer of property (that being the bride) to a man.   We have forgone the tradition of dowries, but have not forgone the tradition of "legitimate" children.

There are no illegitimate children.   We can do away with marrying teenagers and still enforce paternity.   Age of consent laws should be about differences in age.

And if your 15 year old daughter is dating a 22 year old, something is farking wrong with you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: lifeslammer: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

Ummmm, this is not a problem unique to america

Its a worldwide issue. Especially India

Yea, but the numbers cited were just in the US.

If you add in the countries where the marriage traditions involves kidnapping the bride, it's going to be higher.


Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks article.... Of course it's Idaho mentioned first.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick tag away on a forced marriage
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: I cannot, for the life of me, imagine wanting to be married to a teenager.


No shiat.  I can barely stand being in the same room with them.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you shouldn't be able to get married until at least 25 and the word for a full grown adult that wants to marry a 16 year old is "pedophile".
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?


Remember when Roy Moore ran for senate and it came out that he was banned from several places for trying to pick up and date 14 year Olds? Then the defense that came out was "well.....Mary was 14 when she had Jesus."
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "He had researched it," said Chloe, who was 16 at the time of the wedding and had convinced her mom to consent to the marriage. "He told me, 'This is what we need to do. And if we don't and I go to jail, it's going to be all your fault.'"

I'd put $10 on him being the one who refused to use a condom.  But I'm sure that, in his mind, that's her fault too.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?


My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, I figured they were talking about Boko Haram.

/the US is a hole.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

Ummmm, this is not a problem unique to america

Its a worldwide issue. Especially India


Yeah, also just north of the Mediterranean there is a continent called Europe you should look into. There are plenty of German perverts legally banging a 14 year at this very moment.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.


How old were you?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local university here is in the midst of a scandal due to a professor's blog that states, amongst other things, that a man should marry a girl as close to 16 years old as possible as her beauty and value diminsih quickly. He's been placed on leave, but people are pretty upset. He's a Mormon, is you were wondering.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

Ummmm, this is not a problem unique to america

Its a worldwide issue. Especially India


I'm sure it is, but perhaps we should sort our own laundry before taking the moral high ground with other countries.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.


There are Romeo and Juliet exemptions for a reason. Well, assuming you weren't 30 and she was 15.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.


How old were you?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Jeez, I figured they were talking about Boko Haram.

/the US is a hole.


Think whiter shade of pale.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?


Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: The local university here is in the midst of a scandal due to a professor's blog that states, amongst other things, that a man should marry a girl as close to 16 years old as possible as her beauty and value diminsih quickly. He's been placed on leave, but people are pretty upset. He's a Mormon, is you were wondering.


One of their founders leader's name was Bring'em Young, after all.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?

Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.


Yeah.  You should be in prison instead of caring for kids.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?

Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.


A year shy of the 'half your age plus seven' rule.  I'm calling the police now.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 50 year old male... This seems like an easy way to adopt a girl out of a bad family environment.  Unless they're demanding a marriage ceremony they can attend, but faking that would probably still be faster and less expensive than adoption.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

There are Romeo and Juliet exemptions for a reason. Well, assuming you weren't 30 and she was 15.


Laws based upon a story in which a 13 year old and a 17 year old have a three day fling that leaves six people dead? Our legal system is mighty messed up.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh neat.. another legendary thread just took a somewhat predictable turn.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Stop talkin' bad about my wife.  She's my twin sister, and I will defend her like any brother would.

Wait ... some weirdo is marryin' children they ain't even related to?!


Hey, if anyone is gon' marry my sister is gonna be ME!
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

There are Romeo and Juliet exemptions for a reason. Well, assuming you weren't 30 and she was 15.


The law in the state we were in was a limit of a three year difference. We are three years and a month apart.

That extra month made me a child molester unless I got married.

Stupid laws are stupid.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Ted Nugent. Ted Nugent to the white courtesy telephone.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: johnphantom: Christian morals. News at 11.

Fundie morals.


Hate to tell you, but a large part of the Bible is about marriage.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: webct_god: Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?

Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.

Yeah.  You should be in prison instead of caring for kids.


Yuuuup
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.


So here's the problem.

You say your wife was underage, but not that you were.

If that's the case, then yes. You should have gone to jail for statutory rape. Good job.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Subtonic: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

There are Romeo and Juliet exemptions for a reason. Well, assuming you weren't 30 and she was 15.

Laws based upon a story in which a 13 year old and a 17 year old have a three day fling that leaves six people dead? Our legal system is mighty messed up.


It's just a convenient term everyone would get. It's closer to 17yo with an 18yo. I have an encyclopedic knowledge of age of consent laws around the country and the world.

Um... You should probably ignore that last part.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: webct_god: Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?

Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.

A year shy of the 'half your age plus seven' rule.  I'm calling the police now.


Already raised my kids and have been married to the same person for decades... You'd be doing me a favor.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always fun to see who tries to "bandwagon" pedophilia and statutory rape. Logical fallacy thy name is conservative...or christian....or republican.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, it's not everyday a farker outs themselves as a literal honest-to-god rapist!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I'm sure it is, but perhaps we should sort our own laundry before taking the moral high ground with other countries.

You brought up other countries. Nobody else did.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just upset that TLC cancelled their reality series after only 3 episodes.  Sorry, but what part of "Throw the drink in his face" didn't you understand?

/aisle seat please
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: webct_god: Rent Party: webct_god: giantmeteor: How much do you want to bet that the backwards morans marrying teenagers are the same idiots who think Bill Clinton is running a child sex ring in the basement of a beltway pizza shop? What the fark is actually wrong with America?

My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

How old were you?

Just turned 20. She was 16 going on 17.

Yeah.  You should be in prison instead of caring for kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avery614: It's always fun to see who tries to "bandwagon" pedophilia and statutory rape. Logical fallacy thy name is conservative...or christian....or republican.


Mostly what I'm seeing is the usual gang of MRA idiots.
 
webct_god
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: webct_god: My wife was underaged when we married because she was pregnant. Been happily married ever since. I won't say how long, but we have adult children now.

I guess I should been sent to prison instead of caring for my kids.

So here's the problem.

You say your wife was underage, but not that you were.

If that's the case, then yes. You should have gone to jail for statutory rape. Good job.


So a 16 and 17 year old are dating. The minute the 17 year old turns 18, they should be hauled off to prison? Wow. Glad I don't live in your world.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tag should be "horrific" rather than strange. 9 times out of 10 it's a "Christian" parent who doesn't want the stain of an unwed teen mother in their family so are happy to consent to the marriage -- even when the daughter doesn't want to. Even when the pregnancy is the result of the girl being raped by the man she's now being forced to marry. Other times, these girls are "throw-aways" whose parents are glad to shove them off on somebody else to care for them" Mama dies, daddy's new wife doesn't want the child from his first marriage. Things like that. It's horrible.
 
