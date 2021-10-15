 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Or, you could drink a lot of orange juice   (nypost.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Vitamin C, Ascorbic acid, vitamin C, Vitamin, Skin, good stuff, Human skin color, skin expert  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 6:13 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did anyone else find their IQ dropping as they read that crap?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll stick with the OJ.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Far too much information. Eat real food and don't use "serums" -- I thought peddling snake oil had gone out of style.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You don't even have to drink orange juice! Most fruits and vegetables have an abundance of the stuff; it's everywhere!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We tested 26 vitamin C serums and found the 18 best of 2021

The 15th will SHOCK you!

(I don't know if that's true or not, I just copied the headline so I could paste it here and point out how stupid click-baity it is)
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Far too much information. Eat real food and don't use "serums" -- I thought peddling snake oil had gone out of style.


It's the New York Post, they'll pimp out their mother for a buck.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Topical application of ascorbate is not the same as dietary consumption. That said, sounds like a bunch of woo.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I prefer grapefruit juice. It's got a little more kick.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Did anyone else find their IQ dropping as they read that crap?


I didn't even make it past the headline...my brain started oozing out of my left ear :P
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Far too much information. Eat real food and don't use "serums" -- I thought peddling snake oil had gone out of style.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Begs to differ
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.