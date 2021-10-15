 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman used fraudulent checks to purchase $50,000.....in postage stamps   (local21news.com) divider line
30
    More: Dumbass, postage stamps, Postage stamp, fraudulent checks, Woman, Mail  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind of things was she going to mail if she wanted that many stamps?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: What kind of things was she going to mail if she wanted that many stamps?


The stamps...to her boyfriend in prison who would then sell them there for a tidy profit.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stamp prices keep rising.  they can be resold at market price.  Nice way to launder money and might be more stable (albiet low) growth than the stonk market.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
NutSack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one offers discounted stamps - had an employee stealing them and selling them on ebay, we got contacted by the post office to let us know it was happening.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with the postal service. Or the IRS.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds stupid, but from a standard of value conservation, "forever" postage stamps aren't an absolutely terrible investment. Every time they raise the cost to buy new stamps the value technically goes up and there isn't anything really stopping you from selling them online or something similar to my knowledge.

It's a reasonable investment if you aren't actually paying for them like in this context. They will technically always have value unless the post office goes under.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: stamp prices keep rising.  they can be resold at market price.  Nice way to launder money and might be more stable (albiet low) growth than the stonk market.


When you fence stolen goods you want to limit yourself to one or two transactions. She must have been selling these 10 at a time.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have gotten away with it too if she didn't push that last grand. It's actually probably pretty smart now that Forever stamps are a thing. Back in the day who wanted stamps that were 2 cents short. Now they're a bearer instrument that gains with a rate.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One might have thought that if you committed Grand Theft, you'd be a little more ambitious...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keldaria:
They will technically always have value unless the post office goes under.

He's trying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is further truth that philately will get you nowhere.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The case was investigated by the United State Postal Inspection Service and the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

But which state?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: She would have gotten away with it too if she didn't push that last grand. It's actually probably pretty smart now that Forever stamps are a thing. Back in the day who wanted stamps that were 2 cents short. Now they're a bearer instrument that gains with a rate.


Yeah, I assume the idea was, like scammers with Google Play cards, to transfer the money to something of consistent value, because a lot of the laws deal directly with large amounts of cash.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of strongly worded letters, Karen.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She likely was selling them to businesses at a discount.  I see this every few years.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The case was investigated by the United State Postal Inspection Service and the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

But which state?


PA
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The case was investigated by the United State Postal Inspection Service and the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

But which state?


First, walk away from that joint.

Second, consider the outright pain and heartbreak this must have caused for that Pennsylvania police department.  How do you use "cop math" on a postage stanp which has no face value.  It's almost like money in that the value is commonly accepted and knowable by millions of citizens.

Third.  It has taken away Postal Inspectors from investigating the conflict of interest of the Postmaster General.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NutSack: no one offers discounted stamps - had an employee stealing them and selling them on ebay, we got contacted by the post office to let us know it was happening.


Probably less likely with forever stamps, but postage is sold below face value all the time. Someone who inherits a (mint) stamp collection, or a business that gets postage as part of an auction lot is going to want to turn over that stuff quickly. Mind you, in an instance like that, nobody's going to be selling one book of stamps at a time, more like 100+ sheets. That was probably this woman's plan.

/Mom was a stamp wholesaler
//She bought her mailing postage for 10% below face
///I never received a letter from her in my life that didn't have at least two stamps on it
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Don't fark with the postal service. Or the IRS.


My first thought too - "Way to instantly turn your crimes into federal ones, lady!"
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NutSack: no one offers discounted stamps - had an employee stealing them and selling them on ebay, we got contacted by the post office to let us know it was happening.


Sure they do.  $58 worth of stamps for $50. It's not a big discount but it'll buy you a burrito.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Fireproof: The case was investigated by the United State Postal Inspection Service and the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

But which state?

First, walk away from that joint.

Second, consider the outright pain and heartbreak this must have caused for that Pennsylvania police department.  How do you use "cop math" on a postage stanp which has no face value.  It's almost like money in that the value is commonly accepted and knowable by millions of citizens.

Third.  It has taken away Postal Inspectors from investigating the conflict of interest of the Postmaster General.


Is no one realizing that I was making a joke about the typo in that selected bit of text?

/Farking newspeople need better proofreaders.
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Steal checks to buy postage stamps. Next, use the stamps to pay for magazine subscriptions. Trade the magazine subscriptions for a warehouse full of fax machines. Trade the fax machines for CRT TVs. Trade the CRT TVs for telegraphs...

...eventually you'll end up with some pretty awesome stone wheels.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: kdawg7736: What kind of things was she going to mail if she wanted that many stamps?

The stamps...to her boyfriend in prison who would then sell them there for a tidy profit.


Mailing the stamps, no. Letters are open and inspected.  Sneaking them in another way, whether via guard or visitation or over the fence? Could definitely be profitable.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm living life like Scrooge McDuck swimming around in a pool of 2007 Liberty Bell Forever stamps.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know the woman that runs the post office he was caught at and is almost always the teller.  Bottom line I'll have to ask her how it went down.

/CSB
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I read that as "flatulent cheeks" and once again reached into my bag of shtick for another "buttocks-related nugget".
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.