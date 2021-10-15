 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: The real point of HBO's "Succession" is that the ultrarich never actually lose, even when they seem to. So I guess we're back to guillotines, then?   (slate.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious, Father, Comedy, Child abuse, third season of HBO, only real stakes, dramatic Mobius loop, first glance, staff member  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the point was that they are never actually happy no matter how they have much of the things they think they want - money, power, booze, sex, expensive meals...

Because the thing that they really want is "more", and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the point was to point at the Murdoch family and laugh that even though they are rich and evil, they are all f*cked up in the head and terrible people with massive mental problems?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of the above are valid readings that can be succinctly restated as billionaires are bad and shouldn't exist.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The above are the messages that people who watch the show want to believe are the messages. Despite them being filthy rich and powerful, they're all depressed and angry and have empty lives and so on. But that's not only an outright cliche, it's not really saying anything. Everybody feels those things; if you dig deep down enough into someone's life under the lens of a sweeping HBO drama, these sorts of things will be dug up as plot points.

But that's not actually the message. See, with normal people, people who have to worry about stuff like mortgages and jobs and laws, those negative feelings and emotions exist in addition to all of the other day-to-day mundane concerns. With the family in Succession, and other families like them, these things exist, sure, but they exist is theoretical ironies. Oh, I'm sad and unfulfilled despite my vast wealth. Woe is me.What's missing are all the other concerns. This is the rare Slate article that's actually right on point. The travails and horrible dysfunction that would utterly drown most people are, for this family, minor side shows. They never lose. Their wealth is never at risk. They move through life virtually immune to consequences for anything that they do. Even their own self-destructive behaviors, ultimately, don't change their status quo.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".


Only to have it all.

And you can't have it all.

Where would you put it?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the real point was the friends we made along the way
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a great show to skip, since we see this played out in real life every goddamn day.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me sum up the above messages

Money isn't everything.


Hahahahaha yes it is.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a primetime soap opera, which can be popular.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: HugeMistake: and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".

Only to have it all.

And you can't have it all.

Where would you put it?


Everywhere.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought the point was to point at the Murdoch family and laugh that even though they are rich and evil, they are all f*cked up in the head and terrible people with massive mental problems?


And they're still winning.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trading Places" had it right 40 years ago.  The only way you can hurt a rich person is to make them poor.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For shows about sociopathic rich people, I prefer Showtime's Billions.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This show is completely unwatchable. Horrible people doing horrible things only works if it's a comedy set in Philadelphia.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: HugeMistake: and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".

Only to have it all.

And you can't have it all.

Where would you put it?


Everywhere!!
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolute garbage.

It would be great if y'all stop making stupid popular.

Succession is not good. It's not even remotely funny.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real point of it is how a farked up upbringing can still damage you, no matter what amount of money you have at your disposal.

DecemberNitro: Sounds like a great show to skip, since we see this played out in real life every goddamn day.


It's actually a pretty great show.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I thought the point was that they are never actually happy no matter how they have much of the things they think they want - money, power, booze, sex, expensive meals...

Because the thing that they really want is "more", and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".


Sure, but the result of that is they're going to bring their pain down unfairly on the rest of us, not that we should gloat they're miserable.

There's two lessons here.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So I guess we're back to guillotines, then?"

It's worked before.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I thought the point was that they are never actually happy no matter how they have much of the things they think they want - money, power, booze, sex, expensive meals...

Because the thing that they really want is "more", and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".


eh.  it isn't wanting more so much as not having your scale properly calibrated. if the worst you've ever had it was "farking awesome all the time" then you can't really gain much improvement so it feels stagnate. i suspect if they had to do without for a bit and then got the money back they would be happy.  that's why i make the mini-scarfs sleep outside, in the rain, w/o shelter from time to time.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: All of the above are valid readings that can be succinctly restated as billionaires are bad and shouldn't exist.


Good luck with that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Horrible people doing horrible things only works if it's a comedy set in Philadelphia.


Thirtysomething?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am kinda getting into the guillotine idea just a bit. Obviously I do t reeeeeally want a glorious violent bloody revolution. But altered carbon was a blueprint of the future (except the stacks and the immortality thing, that was dumb, but the social dyanmic). Soon we will have a class of trillionarre, People who become so systematically rich and powerful that they cannot even understand how normal people live their lives, yet will be able tomuse their wealth to excert massive social control to maintain the status quo of them contributing little to nothing as services are stipped, and people are left poor  desperate, but with access to all the porn and booze you could ever want to help drown the pain and ignore how much worse things are getting.

There has already been radical change in the last 25 years. Housing prices were still viable (though everyone thought they were crazy and had to level off) in 1996. My current income level, adjusted, back then would have bought a decent house. Now its not even close, I'd need to double to afford a crappy place. The rich have magnified dramatically whole wages stagnated and costs soared.

And the Murdochs and Kochs bought the media and bought the politicians and even the progressive are more centered than they were in the before times.

The power system is well entrenched and the rich have lost sight of reality, much like the  "quality" of Europe in the 1600s. They think they are just a getter class of people   and deserve all they have, and the rest of us deserve nothing.

The older I get it seems like the only possible solution is to remove their heads and say "ok great, now let's see about rebuking a system where 95% of.moneynisnt controlled by the very very few".

Ain't gonna happen, because we all have access to unlimited porn, booze, now weed, and have you played Xbox? Modern video games are amazing.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the definition of "lose"?

If it's money, they yes, they basically can't lose. They have so much money that they could lose 90% of it and still have more then they could possibly ever use.

Going to jail? Again, so much money that can purchase very good lawyers that either stall the court case forever, argue it down to a slap on the wrist, or at worst, spend a little time in a country club type jail.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I thought the point was that they are never actually happy no matter how they have much of the things they think they want - money, power, booze, sex, expensive meals...

Because the thing that they really want is "more", and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".


Look at how unhappy wealthy people are

You poors should be happy with your lot and stop grasping for a better life
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: HugeMistake: I thought the point was that they are never actually happy no matter how they have much of the things they think they want - money, power, booze, sex, expensive meals...

Because the thing that they really want is "more", and there's no satisfying the desire for "more".

Look at how unhappy wealthy people are

You poors should be happy with your lot and stop grasping for a better life


I would say more, money doesn't buy happiness and never did, so don't be like those assholes abd spend all your time chasing a buck, do something meanful.

But while money never bought happiness, poverty can sure as hell buy you misery
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am mostly curious to see how the new season of Succession treats the Pandemic, if it does so at all.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillotine-chan just wants to huggle!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Pieces move around in pleasing patterns but resolve inconsequentially and reset.

No, that's not right. The Roys don't change, but while they bicker among themselves, their media empire is imploding, and none of them have the vision or qualifications to save it. And the irony is that given their love of money, they'd have more of it if they just sold off the company before it's worthless, but they all want to be "in the game" despite the fact that they're all terrible players.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillotines are old and busted. Trebuchets are the new hotness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: NewportBarGuy: I thought the point was to point at the Murdoch family and laugh that even though they are rich and evil, they are all f*cked up in the head and terrible people with massive mental problems?

And they're still winning.


Winning what? Ruining everything they touch? F*ck 'em. Let 'em die rich and hated. I'd love it if somehow they all became poor, but that ain't gonna happen.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: I am mostly curious to see how the new season of Succession treats the Pandemic, if it does so at all.


It doesn't.  And thank god for that.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The guillotine thing is never going to happen. At least in the USA. We are all too complacent. We have been programmed into being nothing more than consumers. Just about everyone over the poverty line is fake-rich. Even if we only make say 35k a year and have zero savings and no retirement plan, we all have flat screen TV's, multiple streaming services, game consoles, high end smartphones, computers, laptops, trendy clothes, plenty of food to eat. We have loans and mortgages yet every night we sleep comfortably on our serta mattresses. We are the "kept" men in this relationship between the rich-poor. Nothing short of a world altering event like say world war will change this rut the USA is in.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Your argument is invalid

hellomagazine.comView Full Size
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I am mostly curious to see how the new season of Succession treats the Pandemic, if it does so at all.


If they had any balls there would be a 2 minute scene where in all of the principals are vaccinated months before anyone else.
 
kab
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

Pieces move around in pleasing patterns but resolve inconsequentially and reset.

No, that's not right. The Roys don't change, but while they bicker among themselves, their media empire is imploding, and none of them have the vision or qualifications to save it. And the irony is that given their love of money, they'd have more of it if they just sold off the company before it's worthless, but they all want to be "in the game" despite the fact that they're all terrible players.


This guy gets it.   Logan knows he needs to get out of the game, but his ego refuses to let him.  His children ultimately want his approval, which is something no amount of money is going to get them.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to work in a Special Ed. high school in a wealthy suburb north of Chicago. It's the same school district that the fictional Shermer, IL from the John Hughes movies was based on. Coincidentally, they filmed the exterior of Ferris Bueller's high school in the same school district.

I mention it because I have first hand experience that wealth is not conducive to raising emotionally healthy children. Ferris Bueller's Cameron seems an unlikely character, a rich kid who is too miserable to enjoy his material prosperity because he has daddy issues. Unfortunately, Cameron is the all too common result of too much money.

The school district used to pay me overtime to come in early and drive a short bus out to the home's mansion's of severely depressed teenagers, where I would be let into the house by the housekeeper or a useless parent in order to yell, bang pots and pans, and in the more extreme cases, they would send me out with a partner to physically manhandle the kid on to the bus in their PJs. Having talked to people from a couple of different wealthy school districts, this sort of thing is more common than you would think. I got out of that line as soon as I qualified for a partial pension.

Your tax dollars at work.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chawco: I am kinda getting into the guillotine idea just a bit. Obviously I do t reeeeeally want a glorious violent bloody revolution. But altered carbon was a blueprint of the future (except the stacks and the immortality thing, that was dumb, but the social dyanmic). Soon we will have a class of trillionarre, People who become so systematically rich and powerful that they cannot even understand how normal people live their lives, yet will be able tomuse their wealth to excert massive social control to maintain the status quo of them contributing little to nothing as services are stipped, and people are left poor  desperate, but with access to all the porn and booze you could ever want to help drown the pain and ignore how much worse things are getting.

There has already been radical change in the last 25 years. Housing prices were still viable (though everyone thought they were crazy and had to level off) in 1996. My current income level, adjusted, back then would have bought a decent house. Now its not even close, I'd need to double to afford a crappy place. The rich have magnified dramatically whole wages stagnated and costs soared.

And the Murdochs and Kochs bought the media and bought the politicians and even the progressive are more centered than they were in the before times.

The power system is well entrenched and the rich have lost sight of reality, much like the  "quality" of Europe in the 1600s. They think they are just a getter class of people   and deserve all they have, and the rest of us deserve nothing.

The older I get it seems like the only possible solution is to remove their heads and say "ok great, now let's see about rebuking a system where 95% of.moneynisnt controlled by the very very few".

Ain't gonna happen, because we all have access to unlimited porn, booze, now weed, and have you played Xbox? Modern video games are amazing.


I'm with you 100%, our panem et circensesare incredibly more powerful than anything the Romans imagined, but things are getting ugly.
 
payattention
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"So I guess we are back to guillotines, then?"

Yes, subby. Yes, we are.

vilesithknight - Nothing short of a world altering event like say world war will change this rut the USA is in.

Also correct. However, bear in mind that the elite have been rigging the system to only favor themselves for a long time now. That is also part and parcel to the problem. Not addressing this would only make a world war longer and nothing would change once it was over.

/so what do we do about it?
/start here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
///that number is now more like 57% as I understand it...
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: I used to work in a Special Ed. high school in a wealthy suburb north of Chicago. It's the same school district that the fictional Shermer, IL from the John Hughes movies was based on. Coincidentally, they filmed the exterior of Ferris Bueller's high school in the same school district.

I mention it because I have first hand experience that wealth is not conducive to raising emotionally healthy children. Ferris Bueller's Cameron seems an unlikely character, a rich kid who is too miserable to enjoy his material prosperity because he has daddy issues. Unfortunately, Cameron is the all too common result of too much money.

The school district used to pay me overtime to come in early and drive a short bus out to the home's mansion's of severely depressed teenagers, where I would be let into the house by the housekeeper or a useless parent in order to yell, bang pots and pans, and in the more extreme cases, they would send me out with a partner to physically manhandle the kid on to the bus in their PJs. Having talked to people from a couple of different wealthy school districts, this sort of thing is more common than you would think. I got out of that line as soon as I qualified for a partial pension.

Your tax dollars at work.


How would this be handled with similarly depressed and emotionally troubled kids in a poor or even slightly less wealthy neighborhood?

Would the school district pay for a special chauffeur to wrangle these kids and get them to school every morning or would they be left to languish?

What a comfortable prison privilege makes
 
jake_lex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: The guillotine thing is never going to happen. At least in the USA. We are all too complacent. We have been programmed into being nothing more than consumers. Just about everyone over the poverty line is fake-rich. Even if we only make say 35k a year and have zero savings and no retirement plan, we all have flat screen TV's, multiple streaming services, game consoles, high end smartphones, computers, laptops, trendy clothes, plenty of food to eat. We have loans and mortgages yet every night we sleep comfortably on our serta mattresses. We are the "kept" men in this relationship between the rich-poor. Nothing short of a world altering event like say world war will change this rut the USA is in.


I really think that's why the mega-mega-megarich, the top 1% of the top 1%, the Elon Musks and Jeff Bezos of the world, seem to be dreaming of space flight so much.  They want to remove themselves and a handpicked few from this place before it goes up in flames.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Breaker Moran: I am mostly curious to see how the new season of Succession treats the Pandemic, if it does so at all.

If they had any balls there would be a 2 minute scene where in all of the principals are vaccinated months before anyone else.


Cold open is Kendall calling Logan and saying "hey dad look I know we're having our differences, but you really gotta go get the shot" and Logan replying "I did it this morning" and hanging up.
 
kab
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Your argument is invalid

[hellomagazine.com image 467x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What Eating the Rich Did For Japan
Youtube 5_-Ac68FKG4
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bUt tHeRe aRe nO LiKaBLe cHaRaCtErS...
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Psychopompous: I used to work in a Special Ed. high school in a wealthy suburb north of Chicago. It's the same school district that the fictional Shermer, IL from the John Hughes movies was based on. Coincidentally, they filmed the exterior of Ferris Bueller's high school in the same school district.

I mention it because I have first hand experience that wealth is not conducive to raising emotionally healthy children. Ferris Bueller's Cameron seems an unlikely character, a rich kid who is too miserable to enjoy his material prosperity because he has daddy issues. Unfortunately, Cameron is the all too common result of too much money.

The school district used to pay me overtime to come in early and drive a short bus out to the home's mansion's of severely depressed teenagers, where I would be let into the house by the housekeeper or a useless parent in order to yell, bang pots and pans, and in the more extreme cases, they would send me out with a partner to physically manhandle the kid on to the bus in their PJs. Having talked to people from a couple of different wealthy school districts, this sort of thing is more common than you would think. I got out of that line as soon as I qualified for a partial pension.

Your tax dollars at work.

How would this be handled with similarly depressed and emotionally troubled kids in a poor or even slightly less wealthy neighborhood?

Would the school district pay for a special chauffeur to wrangle these kids and get them to school every morning or would they be left to languish?

What a comfortable prison privilege makes


I also got sent out to our district's Slums of Beverly Hills "slum" of section 8 housing on unincorporated land. People will put up with living in run down apartments if it means their kids can go to a good school. The difference is, when poor families have a kid who needs help from Special Ed, they resist asking for help for fear of the stigma of "Being Special", and if truancy gets to the point that the School District is sending people out to the house, poor people change up their act, right quick, and find a way to get the kid up and to school by hook or crook.

Rich people love getting the taxpayer to provide special services for their kids, and hire specialized lawyers to intimidate school districts into providing extra services, or else face a "due process" hearing in which every piece of paper or e-mail relating to the kid must be provided and defended.

The obnoxious thing was just how quickly the wealthy parents became accustomed to strangers coming to their house and doing their parenting for them. We were just "the help".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice let's do it.  Is there like a website I can go to to sign up to help build the guillotines? Cause I'm pretty capable in a woodshop and I would love to see my designs featured on TV 🥰
 
jackandwater
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love Brian Cox.
 
