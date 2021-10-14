 Skip to content
(CNN)   Support a vaccine mandate and want to improve police relations with the community? That's a firin' Chief   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Constable, Acevedo's attorney, Police, chief's defense team, deputy chief, Noriega's statement, police leader, heels of city commissioners  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. There you have it. We tried reform and it failed. Again.

Time for defunding.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We get it: you farkers don't care.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Almost sounds like a good guy. No wonder the police force wanted him out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw this episode.  It turns out that South Beach was crooked.  They were shaking down Davila.  Crockett and Tubbs broke up the whole operation.  There was also Santeria involved for some reason that I can't remember.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
received a vote of no confidence by the Fraternal Order of Police and witnessed his deputy chief "verbally assault his executive staff after a commission meeting and did not intervene" on October 1.

I bet if there was video of him wailing both fists on a handcuffed black guy, it would've taken them a year to get around to saying that he acted within police protocol.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What captain avacado looks like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization,"

"Acevedo propelled himself to the national stage as a police leader who has been highly vocal in discussions about police reform and public safety, calling for national standards on the use of force by police and marching with protesters after George Floyd was killed by officers in Minneapolis."


Eyup, not a good fit. They just wanted a butt in the chair that would keep the status quo.

What I don't get is why they bothered to hire him in the first place if they just wanted a stooge.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do we take criminals off the streets?
To protect society from harm.
Why should we take antivaxxers off the streets?
To protect society from harm.

It's long past time to make a decision on how we want to run the Earth moving forward.  Separate the human people from the human animals.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So he was fired for rooting out corruption, Miami being Miami. The fact that the FOP is a bunch of Trumpikins so he was fighting a two front war didn't help, but was really just the excuse the council used to remove a threat to their gravey.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Welp. There you have it. We tried reform and it failed. Again.

Time for defunding.


What other option is there? People want to laugh at the defund movement but like you said we have mounds of evidence that reform attempts keep failing. And fully funded departments with their tanks and riot gear arent making any of us safer.

So what's left?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It seems all cops ARE bad, as any good cops will quickly become EX-cops.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fat Joe Ska: It seems all cops ARE bad, as any good cops will quickly become EX-cops.


except cops didnt fire him.  City leaders fired him.  Do you defunding the police will get rid of the Miami city leaders?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Acevedo appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers, received a vote of no confidence by the Fraternal Order of Police

The criminal gang plaguing our cities had him removed
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure all the good cops will fight to have him reinstated.

Wait, they've been fired, too? Oh, dear.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the union hates you, you're doing something right
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'll think the police would be the first ones lining up to get vaccinated since they come in very very close contract with people.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Acevedo appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers, received a vote of no confidence by the Fraternal Order of Police

The criminal gang plaguing our cities had him removed


The police gang would be on the side of the fascists in a second US civil war
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: jaytkay: Acevedo appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers, received a vote of no confidence by the Fraternal Order of Police

The criminal gang plaguing our cities had him removed

The police gang would be on the side of the fascists in a second US civil war


They already are.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Fat Joe Ska: It seems all cops ARE bad, as any good cops will quickly become EX-cops.

except cops didnt fire him.  City leaders fired him.  Do you defunding the police will get rid of the Miami city leaders?


I made no reference to who fired him.  But the union wanted him gone too.  So what is you point?
 
