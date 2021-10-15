 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Scientists detect new hendra virus in flying foxes. Since this has been found in Australia and can be transmitted to humans, expect death from above soon for thousands   (9news.com.au) divider line
    New South Wales, Queensland, New Hendra virus, Australia, CSIRO scientists, South Australia, Victoria, national science agency  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
G'day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: G'day...

[Fark user image 755x1000]


Beat me to it.

/RIP Tony
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flying Fox of the Yard?!
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hail Hendra!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dead Bruces and Sheilas everywhere
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Without knowing exactly what the danger is, would you say that the time has come to bash each others' heads in and feast upon the goo inside?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Best book on the topic, Spillover (2012)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was starting to get tired of covid.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Perhaps prepare the snakes and gorillas just in case?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How a pandemic gets started:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
you can hide under the bed..... WITH THE POISONOUS SPIDERS
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But what about the rights of the horses not to get vaccinated?
 
