(Guardian)   Your wizarding is at an end   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 You cannot pass! The dark fire will not avail you...

or is a Harry Potter quote more appropriate here?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I take off my robe and wizard hat"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was he known as (puts on sunglasses) The WONZ?
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh. He really is a wizard. Managed to duplicate himself.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had a bum that lived around campus who was called the wizard. Mostly because he would do temp manual labor for beer money and then whizz himself to sleep most nights.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they replace him with an Imam?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Per market research and expected revenues, they replaced the old codger with:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Repeat:

Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uh oh, now you've done it. Now who's going to protect you from the dragons?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Never strike a woman because they bruise too easily is the first thing, and they'll tell the neighbours and their friends ... and then you're in big trouble."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What? Did he sail across the sea to Valinor?

/ my phone wanted me to put Avalon.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dismiss them at your peril, for "he who shall not be named" is back!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
guess we'll see what he's got up his wizard sleeve next
 
Creidiki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rincewind needs to find a new gig.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tom T-Bone Stankus: Existential Blues.mp4
Youtube UkvQ-NdMPBM
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess his method of employing sheep's bladders to prevent earthquakes just didn't pan out.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: "I take off my robe and wizard hat"
[Fark user image 246x205]


This has to be 30 years old at this point.  I LOL'd.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess he failed his saving throw for his contract
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Burger King!  Where all dragon masters eat!
 
Two16
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like he knows what's actually going on.  He'll be ok.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, I wouldn't go so far as to say he's "Cancelled" as his schtick has gotten old, as has he. And people wonder why New Zealand is considered one of the better places to live. Not because of Montag the Magnificent here but because they aren't so far up their own ass they can take a joke and see value in someone beyond pure capitalist bullshiat.

Frankly, we need more friendly crackpots like this (minus the outdated misogynistic cringe). Instead, we get farker Carlson: The Nazi Marionette

Where's Emperor Norton when you need him.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty sweet gig.

I guess he'll have to go back to adventuring or start turning out low-level potions and scrolls.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At my age I'm more concerned with whizzing
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What in da hell New Zealand? Also, just because
Black Sabbath "The Wizard"
Youtube GKY--qaHWSw
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's déja vu all over again!
 
