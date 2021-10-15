 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   The floor (and everything else) is now lava   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, true lava tsunami, Cumbre Vieja, Spanish island of La Palma, gushing river of molten rock, part of the Canary Islands, erupting volcano  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 1:00 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they know where they were going to go when the volcano blew?
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pouring like an avalanche coming down the mountain.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Visited Palma like 20 years ago but never realized there was an active volcano there.
 
Juc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well better a tsunami than a pyroclastic flow, you actually got a chance to get out of the way in this case.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Derp, wrong Palma. I went to the Mediterranean one.

/read the article?
//ain't nobody got time for that
 
indylaw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just duck and cover.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have they tried sacrificing a virgin?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
INCREDIBLE Eruption at Icelandic Volcano in HD! 300 METER WAVE OF LAVA!
Youtube xuremHfnA4Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flY​bfB​aa
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Farewell and adieu you sweet Spanish Island
Fare-well and adieu you Island of Spain\
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope everyone has a couch they can stand on.  It's the safest place to be when the floor turns to lava.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A reminder for everyone not familiar with the history of this volcano: La Palma is Spanish for The Palma.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.