(Oddity Central)   Behold the Swiss Mini Gun, the world's smallest working revolver. Good for getting rid of small pests like cockroaches, fleas   (odditycentral.com) divider line
Clenched Bisque [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/smiles in Ian McCollum

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Or is that SMLEs in Ian McCollum?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. A gun that adequately reflects the penis size of your average ammosexual
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A perfect companion to Kitchen Gun.

First house cleaning and now pest control, is there anything guns can't do?
Kitchen Gun - In stores now! 🔫😂 - BBC
Youtube 6-7NDP8V-6A
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Guard - little protestants
Youtube lOF1GJimMJI
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only men with sufficiently large peni could afford to buy this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wondered how they got those holes in their cheese...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Only men with sufficiently large peni could afford to buy this.


If you have a massive genetically modified clit, does that count?
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x318]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aungen: BitwiseShift: Only men with sufficiently large peni could afford to buy this.

If you have a massive genetically modified clit, does that count?


Your superhero name will be Hyena
 
freetomato
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That little thing is probably useless, but the craftsmanship is to be admired.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Finally. A gun that adequately reflects the penis size of your average ammosexual


What is the average size, in your experience?
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now I want a tiny minigun.
 
rfenster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Behold an American Mini Gun:
GE M134 MINIGUN
Youtube nG3Hi7K9MU4
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Behold an American Mini Gum

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I recall when they came out it was used as a pretense to induce panic about them getting into schools.
Never mind they are weaker than a bb gun, cost as much as a car, and are illegal to import. By the time it got filtered through the outrage generator parents were getting told that they were being made explicitly to bypass school metal detectors and soon the schools would be awash with them.
I don't even recall what student rights they were using it as a pretense to abolish, just how patently thin and histrionic the excuse to exploit the existence of these was.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's so easy to conceal that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have made the Swiss Mini Gun illegal to import.

That's a bit of an untrue statement. Unlike the UK where almost everything including your steak knife is restricted or banned the US doesn't give a flying fark about easy to conceal. We have a billion dollar annual market of easy to conceal firearms. You can buy actually lethal pen sized zip guns with a $10 tax stamp. We do have an import ban by weight and length, but that's more of a protectionist ban that was done under the guise of sporting arms. The way they sometimes get around this is barrel attachments that are pinned on, or a compact pistol with a stupid long barrel that you just remove after import and transfer.

These have been made since the 1800's, mini machine guns were a thing before the 86 ban. It's more of an exercise in fine machine work.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aungen: BitwiseShift: Only men with sufficiently large peni could afford to buy this.

If you have a massive genetically modified clit, does that count?


Pics or I don't believe  you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mostly use one for the screwdriver and corkscrew attachments.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Slo Mo guys on YouTube tested this gun.  It would rip in to you.

Tore through an unopened coke can far more than you would think.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Add it to the list, boys:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's so easy to conceal that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have made the Swiss Mini Gun illegal to import.

That's a bit of an untrue statement. Unlike the UK where almost everything including your steak knife is restricted or banned the US doesn't give a flying fark about easy to conceal. We have a billion dollar annual market of easy to conceal firearms. You can buy actually lethal pen sized zip guns with a $10 tax stamp. We do have an import ban by weight and length, but that's more of a protectionist ban that was done under the guise of sporting arms. The way they sometimes get around this is barrel attachments that are pinned on, or a compact pistol with a stupid long barrel that you just remove after import and transfer.

These have been made since the 1800's, mini machine guns were a thing before the 86 ban. It's more of an exercise in fine machine work.


Yeah, they were strictly a technological demonstrator of Swiss precision machining.
Purely coincidentally, their barrel and weight prevent them from getting past the 1968 "stop guns that black people buy" regulation, and have too little metal to pass the 1988 regulation about being picked up by metal detectors.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do want.
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dryad: I recall when they came out it was used as a pretense to induce panic about them getting into schools.
Never mind they are weaker than a bb gun, cost as much as a car, and are illegal to import. By the time it got filtered through the outrage generator parents were getting told that they were being made explicitly to bypass school metal detectors and soon the schools would be awash with them.
I don't even recall what student rights they were using it as a pretense to abolish, just how patently thin and histrionic the excuse to exploit the existence of these was.


And then they popularized toothpick crossbows, which were then banned also, I think.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Finally. A gun that adequately reflects the penis size of your average ammosexual


You know,these small dick jokes about gun owners are getting old. Many gun owners have genitalia of average size....


...it just doesn't work.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Behold an American Mini Gum

[i5.walmartimages.com image 497x497]


I used to love those as a kid
 
Juc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so they had to ask a person if this gun could kill a guy?
sure if you tape it to the tip of an RPG you shoot dead on at someone.

you'd need some real massive luck to cause anything more than an infection with that thing.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Gubbo: Finally. A gun that adequately reflects the penis size of your average ammosexual

You know,these small dick jokes about gun owners are getting old. Many gun owners have genitalia of average size....


...it just doesn't work.


Shows how much you know; that gun will make you a goddamn sexual Tyrannosaurus.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We would like to take this opportunity to inform journalists who are interested in writing articles about our product that the power of most airguns or BB guns, which are in many countries freely on sale, can exceed over 10 times the power of our ammunition," the Swiss Mini Gun website reads. "The power of the Swiss Mini Gun Cal. 2.34m/m ammunition is just less than 1 joule."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PEW PEW PEW
 
