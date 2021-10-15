 Skip to content
 
"The White House has a 35-foot tree, Rockefeller center has a 75-foot tree, why shouldn't we have a 140-foot tree in Enid, Oklahoma?"
41
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the ugliest f*cking Christmas tree I've ever seen....so it should fit right in there in Oklahoma.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is an Enid, Oklahoma? I must be completely ignorant, because they have a football coach.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My apologies for not educating myself better about the beautiful city of Enid, Oklahoma. Pretty sure I'm the sixth person to click on that wiki that wasn't editing it.

But hey, if'n yawl wants ta make a giant Christmas tree out of like 400 smaller ones, more power to you. I'm sure the trees were donated and all of the workers were volunteers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barenaked Ladies - Enid (Video)
Youtube 28oxinZmrW0
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, how can we wage the War On Christmas with this fortress in front of us?!?! We're doomed!

/can guarantee that this was on the mind of the Oklahomans who conceived of this
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is an Enid, Oklahoma?


A crutch for crossword puzzle constructors, to my knowledge.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That's the ugliest f*cking Christmas tree I've ever seen....so it should fit right in there in Oklahoma.
[Fark user image 850x1335]


Fark user imageView Full Size

What kind of reception will it get? Probably terrible. The cell tower, too.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So those Okies bought this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But taller.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly enough, between Enid and Woodward, there are quite a few mesas and hoodoos. It's a really lovely area
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing personal but:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a lodgepole pine for a Christmas tree is a choice, an interesting choice to be sure, but it was a choice.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one at the White House is coming from my county this year. An 85ft white fir.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a LOT of wind in OK?  Maybe they're planning on digging a hole deep enough so that it both won't blow over and also look more or less like a normal Christmas tree.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would vote for anyone who ran on a platform of passing a federal law against Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tree is now top 10 of tallest trees in Oklahoma, and the only one on that list not in the southeast corner.

Also, Enid is famous statewide for its Hillbilly-entitlement. And being stuck in 1985. They cruise the streets on a Saturday night like gas was still 39¢ a gallon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonnuvah: Walker: That's the ugliest f*cking Christmas tree I've ever seen....so it should fit right in there in Oklahoma.
[Fark user image 850x1335]

[Fark user image 594x537]
What kind of reception will it get? Probably terrible. The cell tower, too.


Every time I see one of those and there's someone else with me, I go: "Duuuuhhhhh... I'm a tree!"
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell did the big pine trees ever do to you?

Stop farking with the pretty trees, you weirdos.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's pretty horrible for a Christmas tree.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell? Imagine the cost and pain in the ass that was on the highways? Then the damn thing has height but no branches. It's the shortbus of Xmas trees just like OK is to states.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: What the hell did the big pine trees ever do to you?

Stop farking with the pretty trees, you weirdos.


It was going to be harvested anyways and is going to be turned into boards for habitat for humanity, nothing is being harmed by this other than a little bit of extra pollution for carrying the tree whole instead of as boards.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: DannyBrandt: WTF is an Enid, Oklahoma?

A crutch for crossword puzzle constructors, to my knowledge.


Only time I've ever heard it mentioned and my maternal grandmother was originally from Oklahoma.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was mugged in an alley in the middle of the day in Enid. It's a delightful place.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In October? That thing won't have a needle left come Dec 25th.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Christmas tree terms, roughly 2/3 of that looks like a utility pole.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the wind knocks it over. Killing someones dog, Lawsuitilarity.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned you can sell dead ugly ass trees to a bunch of okies. Not like they know what a nice one looks like anyhow....And that's a 50 foot tree with 70 feet of stem.....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to be the person who has to climb up there and try to figure which bulb went out.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK then, that was always allowed.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the depth that sucker has to be put in to make it stable from winds?
A farking lot, Not to mention some sign engineer is saying to himself , I got to put A 20X20 X 4 foot deep of concrete to hold up a 100 foot speedway sign next to the highway.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Talk about pissing your money away. I hope you kids see what a silly waste of resources this was."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're calling used pipe cleaners trees now?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: WTF is an Enid, Oklahoma? I must be completely ignorant, because they have a football coach.

[Fark user image 425x587]



Enid, Oklahoma rivals my hometown of Ames, Iowa as one of the greatest emergency 4-letter crossword puzzle words on the planet.

I've been lobbying to get the city council to adopt my "Ames, we're not just a 4-letter New York Times crossword puzzle solution anymore!" slogan for years.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: [Fark user image 850x1415]


.... not going to apologize for size of picture....
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's almost as if penis envy is afoot here.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Can you imagine the depth that sucker has to be put in to make it stable from winds?
A farking lot, Not to mention some sign engineer is saying to himself , I got to put A 20X20 X 4 foot deep of concrete to hold up a 100 foot speedway sign next to the highway.


Picturing more of, just tie it off to a couple of Jeeps, and the porch railing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Today I learned you can sell dead ugly ass trees to a bunch of okies. Not like they know what a nice one looks like anyhow....And that's a 50 foot tree with 70 feet of stem.....


Sooners. Only time I ever saw my gran angry- and I mean little ole 4'11" pixie became a towering Valkyrie of rage- was when the word 'Okie' was mentioned.

Apparently, the hate was real and when the family moved to KS, she experienced that word as a legit slur against them.

I once almost apologized to her spirit when I had to fill it in as the answer to a crossword clue.
 
argylez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Barenaked Ladies - Enid (Video)
Youtube 28oxinZmrW0
 
xtalman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lived in Enid for about 10 months while teaching, was the longest 10 months of my life.  Town was okay back then just small.  Once the college I was working for closed the town accelerated on its downward trajectory from what I can tell.

/Yes I do live in OK but in a big college town which has a lot to offer.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: What the hell? Imagine the cost and pain in the ass that was on the highways? Then the damn thing has height but no branches. It's the shortbus of Xmas trees just like OK is to states.


Nothing says Christmas like a tree where the lowest branches are 70 feet off the ground.

"Honey, pass me the binoculars - I want to be able to see the ornaments".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't still October?
 
