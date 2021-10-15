 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Want a bigger backyard? Just move your fence out till it covers the whole sidewalk. Presto   (krqe.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Pleading, Complaint, City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Fence, backyard fence of a home, Code Enforcement, southeast Albuquerque neighborhood  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 8:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah....I see some fairly new lumber there, and that didn't come cheap.  "It's an older couple on a fixed income..."  Uh huh.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So no one who works for the city ever noticed this? I'm amazed the neighbors had to point it out, most cities would have been there as soon as it went up with an order to take it down and a possible fine.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was about to say these people are about to learn the meaning of the word "easement," but it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...


Depending on local laws, Adverse Possession may come into play, here.

It could also be a case that the house and it's yard were there before the sidewalk. My grandparents used to live in a home that sat next to a field. There were no sidewalks.  The grass went right up to the edge of the road. Shortly before they both passed on, that field was turned into a housing development, with sidewalks that ran right up to the edge of my grandparent's property, where the sidewalk just stopped.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Shostie: it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...

Depending on local laws, Adverse Possession may come into play, here.

It could also be a case that the house and it's yard were there before the sidewalk. My grandparents used to live in a home that sat next to a field. There were no sidewalks.  The grass went right up to the edge of the road. Shortly before they both passed on, that field was turned into a housing development, with sidewalks that ran right up to the edge of my grandparent's property, where the sidewalk just stopped.


The article did say something about there not being sidewalk behind the fence so that sounds like a good theory.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now I gotta mow the sidewalk.  No thanks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: bloobeary: Shostie: it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...

Depending on local laws, Adverse Possession may come into play, here.

It could also be a case that the house and it's yard were there before the sidewalk. My grandparents used to live in a home that sat next to a field. There were no sidewalks.  The grass went right up to the edge of the road. Shortly before they both passed on, that field was turned into a housing development, with sidewalks that ran right up to the edge of my grandparent's property, where the sidewalk just stopped.

The article did say something about there not being sidewalk behind the fence so that sounds like a good theory.


Yeah Google maps shows no sidewalk behind the fence/wall. So if they remove it people will be walking thru their backyard.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: bloobeary: Shostie: it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...

Depending on local laws, Adverse Possession may come into play, here.

It could also be a case that the house and it's yard were there before the sidewalk. My grandparents used to live in a home that sat next to a field. There were no sidewalks.  The grass went right up to the edge of the road. Shortly before they both passed on, that field was turned into a housing development, with sidewalks that ran right up to the edge of my grandparent's property, where the sidewalk just stopped.

The article did say something about there not being sidewalk behind the fence so that sounds like a good theory.


Yeah...no. If you look at the picture in TFA, the sidewalk concrete appears to go *under* the fence. There's no way they could have poured that slab and not had some forming at or past the fence.  Previous owner built the fence (or wall) then ripped up the sidewalk inside it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Shostie: it sounds like no one's done anything about this for more than 20 years so...

Depending on local laws, Adverse Possession may come into play, here.

It could also be a case that the house and it's yard were there before the sidewalk. My grandparents used to live in a home that sat next to a field. There were no sidewalks.  The grass went right up to the edge of the road. Shortly before they both passed on, that field was turned into a housing development, with sidewalks that ran right up to the edge of my grandparent's property, where the sidewalk just stopped.


I'll let them try "adverse possession" against the city.  I think that would be...inadvisable.  Only a Sovereign Citizentm would be dumb enough to try that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I use all the sidewalks in my BACKYARD to land spaceships.  Being in the SouthWest, most "fences" are stone walls in the better parts of town.  They like to save the forests of the desert for whatever wood is used for.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Yeah....I see some fairly new lumber there, and that didn't come cheap.  "It's an older couple on a fixed income..."  Uh huh.


Fixed income may not mean poor.  I hope to have a six figure fixed income when I retire.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Interesting, they never show us the inside of the fence.  Based on the size of the trees that appear to be in the sidewalk it's been a hell of a long time.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In an old neighborhood of mine neighbors fencing up their yard managed to enclose the corner stop sign.  Damn straight that got corrected, pronto.

(To be fair, the thing was still visible because the fence wasn't that high.  But it certainly had more of an "advisory" feel to it.)
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Yeah...no. If you look at the picture in TFA, the sidewalk concrete appears to go *under* the fence. There's no way they could have poured that slab and not had some forming at or past the fence.  Previous owner built the fence (or wall) then ripped up the sidewalk inside it.


The article also says there was a concrete wall there years before the wooden one. That may not be sidewalk.
 
Geralt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Devolving_Spud: Yeah....I see some fairly new lumber there, and that didn't come cheap.  "It's an older couple on a fixed income..."  Uh huh.

Fixed income may not mean poor.  I hope to have a six figure fixed income when I retire.


Yeah that whole "I'm on a fixed income" excuse old people try to use is stupid. It means nothing without context.

Heck I work the same number of hours a month with the same hourly rate, how is that not a "fixed income"?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess now we know

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So basically the city sidewalk guys made a split moment decision to just work around it.
That's progress.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most places specifically prohibit adverse possession against government owned land, if the city owns the land through that strip or an easement to it the bulldozers are rolling up eventually.

Adverse Possession CSB:

Years back my aunt and uncle bought a new house in a new development. Still under construction when they bought it, then they moved in. The side access path from the front to back was ridiculously narrow, you couldn't even get a wheelbarrow between the house and fence. They grumbled about it a bit but got on with their lives. Years later they got an addition done and the builders like "whys your neighbors fence 10 feet into your yard?" "What?!" "Yeah, the setbacks here would have the fence way over there, let's check the survey..."

So turns out the neighbors had moved in a week or so earlier and as the first into that strip of the neighborhood quickly moved the fence about 10 feet on each side of their property before anyone else moved in and their neighbors on each side didn't pick up on it for over a decade. Fortunately the whole thing was caught about 12 weeks before adverse possession would have kicked in. Neighborhood relationships took a fairly prompt downward trend.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One house we looked at had a lot of fruit trees, but they were all in PGE's right-of-way for the transmission lines, not on the actual property.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.