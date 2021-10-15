 Skip to content
(Metro)   Do not slap a correctional officer's ass no matter how "excited" you are   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Vanetha Armon, Paul Morgan  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He thought it was allowed because it's this month's TikTok challenge.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor jailer.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: He thought it was allowed because it's this month's TikTok challenge.
[pbs.twimg.com image 727x1200]


Probably not real.

Jerkum.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, no sympathy for this asshole. Lock him up!

/er, wait...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would like to see if said ass is worth 6 months.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [c.tenor.com image 414x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Write this down. These are the key words that you say.

'I continued to walk away as I was still in shock, I felt sick,' the guard added. 'I started to feel myself get angry and upset.' 'I do not accept being assaulted as part of my job...I do not accept coming to work and having to face this.'
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I would like to see if said ass is worth 6 months.


There's no ass that I've ever seen, be it in person or through some medium, worth six months.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The 66-year-old has 14 previous convictions for 46 offences, of which 13 are for battery and drugs offences

these are the type of individuals  that end up costing the taxpayer millions of dollars to babysit them as a career idiot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Walker: He thought it was allowed because it's this month's TikTok challenge.
[pbs.twimg.com image 727x1200]

Probably not real.

Jerkum.


Tell that to all the kids getting in trouble for doing the challenges.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: stuhayes2010: I would like to see if said ass is worth 6 months.

There's no ass that I've ever seen, be it in person or through some medium, worth six months.


I feel very sorry for you.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't forget the seven years on the sex offender registry.

Judge was not playing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [c.tenor.com image 414x232] [View Full Size image _x_]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


dammit, i was about to grab that

/no, the video
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Walker: He thought it was allowed because it's this month's TikTok challenge.
[pbs.twimg.com image 727x1200]

Probably not real.

Jerkum.


nearly killed him!
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MLB Quote of 2008 'Ass Hammer'
Youtube yiJwoNSLRwg


"getting your ass hammered by the guys....best feeling in the world."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair I can get how a wide rear end in those security/correctional officer pants can get people excited. On the other hand I have the self control to avoid going to jail, particularly that many times.
 
