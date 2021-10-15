 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   Melbourne plague rat singlehandedly shuts down Tasmania   (abc.net.au) divider line
16
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be difficult for him to spin his way of that mess...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That devil.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If someone catches this thing, it'll be traceable to him, right? Would he be on the hook for medical costs or even loss of life?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trace the calls.  If someone calls this guy, it's probably him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Asshole plague rat broke a hotel quarantine and went to a grocery store?

They should deport him to wherever he is from and let him off about half way there.   He can swim the rest of the way, or maybe walk if he sticks the landing.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: derpa doo


I believe the response to people who don't like namecalling is "man up, snowflake."
 
Tex570
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty


Like cruelly exposing an entire community to a lethal pathogen?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smack to the face with a sock full of pennies
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty


I am fully in favor of punching Nazis *and* letting them drown in their own lung goo.

The only good plague rat is a dead one.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty


Fine. I propose we stop referring to COVID spreaders as "Plague Rats" and begin referring to them as "assholes."

Better?
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Asshole plague rat broke a hotel quarantine and went to a grocery store?

They should deport him to wherever he is from and let him off about half way there.   He can swim the rest of the way, or maybe walk if he sticks the landing.


That's exactly what they're doing, deporting him back to the mainland.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty


I don't know...at this point I'm starting to warm up to cruelty (never thought I'd say that).  I'm so sick of anti-vaxxers, covidiots and general entitled assholes farking things up for the rest of us, extending and spreading the plague and then seeing tons of articles saying "we need to be compassionate.  We need to understand and compromise"

NO!  What we need is consequences.  Legal and societal.  Convict them.  Fire them.  They're friends?  Ghost them...or tell them to GTFO.  They're family?  Disown them.

MAKE.  IT.  HURT.   Give them consequences.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Rent Party: Asshole plague rat broke a hotel quarantine and went to a grocery store?

They should deport him to wherever he is from and let him off about half way there.   He can swim the rest of the way, or maybe walk if he sticks the landing.

That's exactly what they're doing, deporting him back to the mainland.


That's half of what they should be doing.   The other half would be "dropping his ass in the middle of Bass Straight and letting him swim home."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hobart?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tcaptain: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark:  punch all nazi's!

Also fark:  During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Slave owners throughout history considered slaves subhuman animals. In Less Than Human, David Livingstone Smith argues that it's important to define and describe dehumanization, because it's what opens the door for cruelty

I don't know...at this point I'm starting to warm up to cruelty (never thought I'd say that).  I'm so sick of anti-vaxxers, covidiots and general entitled assholes farking things up for the rest of us, extending and spreading the plague and then seeing tons of articles saying "we need to be compassionate.  We need to understand and compromise"

NO!  What we need is consequences.  Legal and societal.  Convict them.  Fire them.  They're friends?  Ghost them...or tell them to GTFO.  They're family?  Disown them.

MAKE.  IT.  HURT.   Give them consequences.


I, for one, am increasingly in favor of bringing back the practice of boarding up the Covidiots' homes, with the Covidiots still inside.  Just like many city-states did during the Black Death.
 
