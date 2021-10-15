 Skip to content
(Unite.ai)   Deepfaked voice pulls off $35 million bank heist   (unite.ai) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I knew Rich Little would eventually embrace the Dark Side.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think this was going to be another Theranos story?  I did.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Did anyone else think this was going to be another Theranos story?  I did.


First thing I thought of.
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh ohhh... some poor bastard is gonna get bone sawed.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brap: I knew Rich Little would eventually embrace the Dark Side.

[media3.giphy.com image 200x154]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, I figure a heist is actual physical theft. This is just a con, maybe a scam. Unless you have to wear gloves and crawl through an air vent, is it really a heist?
 
