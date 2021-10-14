 Skip to content
 
(US Naval Institute)   Refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus? You'll no longer be in the navy and able to sail the seven seas   (news.usni.org) divider line
33
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why? It's not like diseases have ever spread on ships before.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You get your shots in basic.
You don't say boo.
If they want to stick a square needle in your left nut, you let them.
That is the job.

And stop crying because you saw dead people. That is also part of the job.
Jesus.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cop, Native American, Leather Man, Cowboy and Construction Worker inconsolable?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.


What it should be: "Dishonorable discharge for stupidity."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What ever happened to "Don't Kiss, Don't Tell" so your vaccination status stayed a state secret.
 
manunkind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You get your shots in basic.
You don't say boo.
If they want to stick a square needle in your left nut, you let them.
That is the job.

And stop crying because you saw dead people. That is also part of the job.
Jesus.


Aye. At least they pass on your left nut, and you have to just get a big ol' wad of peanut butter in your right asscheek. And then rub your ass into the tile floor like a dog with particularly inflamed anal glands.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As of Wednesday, 94 percent of active-duty sailors have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 99 percent having received the first dose, according to the Navy.
Of the total force, 89 percent is completely vaccinated, while 94 percent have received the first shot.

That's rather better than I would have thought.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: GardenWeasel: Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.

What it should be: "Dishonorable discharge for stupidity."


At least other than honorable for refusing orders.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. Plague rats don't deserve jobs. Or housing, or financial services. Or really the right to share open spaces with decent people who care about other human beings enough to protect them from a deadly contagion mostly spread by right wingers now. No future for your anti-vax children.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: As of Wednesday, 94 percent of active-duty sailors have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 99 percent having received the first dose, according to the Navy.
Of the total force, 89 percent is completely vaccinated, while 94 percent have received the first shot.

That's rather better than I would have thought.


I'd be very curious to see the rates of Trumperism and anti-vaxx sentiment by service branch.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All of them otherwise perfect specimens of the military ideal.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?


Politics. Vaccines have never been political before.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?


Trumpism
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: That's rather better than I would have thought.


I'm not surprised. The enlisted berthing compartments on board ship have not significantly changed since the late sixties. Being stuffed into these spaces will make anyone a believer in good health and hygiene.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ford-trucks.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?

Trumpism


The same Trump who took credit for the vaccine and told everyone to take it?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.


That's some bullshiat. You're telling me some shiatstain future terrorist will be entitled to the same privileges as the people who were forced to watch their friends and family slaughtered? Yea fark that, fark them and every last one of them should be forced to turn in ALL uniforms to be burnt in front of them so they can't all show up back at the bar in their podunk town like farkbag heros. ... Now we gotta scrutinize discharge papers because I sure as HELL ain't hiring anyone of these plaque rats. Here's to hoping they get a face full of Covid once they get back home and end up crippled. At least then they won't be a future threat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: GardenWeasel: Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?

Trumpism

The same Trump who took credit for the vaccine and told everyone to take it?


Now he gets booed by his own cult when he says that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Cop, Native American, Leather Man, Cowboy and Construction Worker inconsolable?


All say "May Freedums, Navy Bro.  We (cough cough) don' gotta (cough cough) get no shots!   (cough cough)  Just a fever.  That's all."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: GardenWeasel: Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?

Trumpism

The same Trump who took credit for the vaccine and told everyone to take it?


And immediately took it back.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those long black subs are going to wind up discharging a lot of seamen.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Those long black subs are going to wind up discharging a lot of seamen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.


Give 'em all a Section 8. Anti-vaxxers are obviously crazy.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And stop crying because you saw dead people. That is also part of the job.
Jesus.


I was with you until the flagrant dismissal of PTSD.  Because that's not a serious problem with veterans. Nope, not at all.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: GardenWeasel: Mugato: I've never been in the military but don't they give you a bunch of vaccines when you first join? So what's the difference?

Trumpism

The same Trump who took credit for the vaccine and told everyone to take it?


Yes. The same one who supporters now boo when any Republican says the vaccine works and should be considered. That one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Those long black subs are going to wind up discharging a lot of seamen.


They could fix this for everyone by just discharging them via the torpedo tubes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DD-3150!  Get yer DD-3150!   Through the 'magic' of Adobe Experience Manager (LiveCycle), Harry has recreated the official DD-3150 "Certification of Vaccination" but with the phrase 'not immunized' every where required to attest the person signing this document is 'not immunized'.

All you have to do to get a fillable copy is sign over 5% of your SGLI.  You're not gonna see it anyways.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Without the vaccination they wont let you die for your country?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nocrash: Yes. The same one who supporters now boo sent death threats and harassedwhen any Republican says the vaccine works and should be considered. That one.

FTFY
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: GardenWeasel: Honorable discharge? Thats a bunch of crap. They are being discharged for failing to follow orders.

What it should be: "Dishonorable discharge for stupidity."


Objection. Based on many of the service members I've met, a discharge for stupidity would leave one hell of a manpower challenge.
 
