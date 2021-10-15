 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   A truly sophisticated drinker such as yourself should have a comprehensive vocabulary to cover everything from the nippitary to the crapulous   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Alcoholic beverage, Wine, Greek language, Alcoholism, Ethanol, William Makepeace Thackeray, English language, Strong drink  
86 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 15 Oct 2021 at 6:05 AM



blodyholy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've heard of but two of those words. Interesting read!
 
August11
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I've heard of but two of those words. Interesting read!


I agree. And I enjoyed a sensible chuckle:

"No one is quite certain where nippitaty(also seen on occasion as nippitate, nippitato, and nippitatum) comes from, although it's been staggering about in the English language since the 16th century."
 
