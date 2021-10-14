 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Now that is you Rick Roll   (boingboing.net) divider line
14
14 Comments



14 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here you go subby have one of mine, they're cheap

corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Props to the school district for not going Zero Tolerance/Nuclear Karen on over the matter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

corq: Props to the school district for not going Zero Tolerance/Nuclear Karen on over the matter.


I bet the police didn't find out until afterward, and they're PISSED.  Jailing this kid could make quota for at least 2 peace officers.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well done. Especially the report part.
Incoming job offer in...3....2...1

Kid's going to do well. Responsible, with a sense of humor.  May become the next BOFH.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: [Fark user image 648x348] [View Full Size image _x_]


Did he cause the pool on the roof to spring a leak, too?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Dick Gozinya: [Fark user image 648x348] [View Full Size image _x_]

Did he cause the pool on the roof to spring a leak, too?


He found the codes in the place where he put that thing that time.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And how!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB time:

Back in the 80's we had a techie kid in our school (For the sake of anonymity, let's call him "Squiggy") whose mom was a member of the school staff. She taught the gifted class, of which Squiggy was a student.

He was the bright and earnest kid who always ran the projector, or the VCR for whatever presentation was being set up by the teachers. He even helped out in the main office, as one of the students chosen to help deliver the morning announcements.

He basically had loads of access to the school, both during and after hours.

He had about an hour of free time each night as his Mom finished up in her classroom, with nobody around but him and the janitors, who basically ignored him provided he didn't do anything that they would find a reason to complain about . (He had apparently tried skateboarding through the school one night and got yelled at for scuffing the freshly cleaned floors.)

So he used to roam around the hallways doing pretty much whatever he wanted, and poking into places not usually poked into.

And that was how he found out about the old PA hookups backstage in the auditorium. Our school had originally been designed and built to be a high school, but was now converted into a middle school. Our homeroom had sinks and gas taps and an eyewash basin, and glass-fronted cabinets full of weird things floating in jars, because it had originally been a science lab, and to convert it all they had done was turn off the gas feed and drag in some desks and chairs.

And, as Squiggy discovered, there had once been a console in the backstage of the auditorium hooked to the school PA system. Nobody knew it was even there anymore. The console itself had long since been removed, but the connection point was still there. It was just this unlabeled junction box on a wall.

Anyway, Squiggy found out about it by accident, traced the wires as best as he could to verify that it was indeed what he thought it was, and after he mentioned it to us (five of us used to hang out together under a stairway during lunch) there were a general round of suggestions about what he could do with it.

He ended up taking a walkman in one night, and hooked it up to the old PA circuit. He put a christmas tree timer on it, and on the tape he put the Bob & Doug "Good day and welcome to school" routine from their album, followed by Rush's Spirit Of Radio. All tucked away in the junction box, except for the timer and the power cord for the tape player, which were plugged into a wall socket conveniently placed a couple feet below the box. Then he stacked some backstage clutter in front of this.

The next day, just before the morning announcements were scheduled to go out over the PA system, that tape started playing instead.

According to Squiggy, the office went from confused to horrified over the course of about a minute. They couldn't figure out where it was coming from, and even tried switching off the PA to stop it. (He had a front row seat, being in the office to help out that morning.)

And the school officials went mental. There were attempts made to try and get the students to tell on each other, but as only about five of us knew, and none of us were likely suspects, those attempts got nowhere. (Squiggy was never suspected of course, being one of the "good kids" who wouldn't do that sort of thing.)

They never found the tape player. He removed it from backstage the night after it ran, and he immediately erased the tape.

I'm not sure anyone ever worked out it was him.

I'm pretty sure he would have caught holy hell if they had.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HOW HOW HOW!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank goodness he didn't look at the secret html code that makes the schoo websitel work

/Most awesome prank
 
tommyl66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
