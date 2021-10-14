 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Antivax Alaska lawmaker is rushed to hospital with COVID. His fellow antivaxxers, one of them a lawmaker, spend four days harassing doctors and nurses, trying to get in hospital, pretending to have authority to make his medical decisions. He dead   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska, The Daily Beast, Providence Health & Services, hospital officials, According to Jim, William Topel  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Oct 2021 at 4:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who dead?
Lawmaker?  Fellow Lawmaker?  Both? (oh please)

/dnrtfa
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Who dead?
Lawmaker?  Fellow Lawmaker?  Both? (oh please)

/dnrtfa


Lawmaker.
Fellow lawmaker not dead. Yet.

Pic of dead lawmaker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh well.
It would seem FAFO was in full effect. Hope they both die because of their stupidity.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I swear to Elvis, these people are nuttier than squirrel shiat.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I swear to Elvis, these people are nuttier than squirrel shiat.


It's like a constantly-accelerating drive towards stupid deaths.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We aren't going to have much of a health system left when so many give the fark up due to burnout over shiat like this after getting through what was already an historic pandemic thus far.

Lots of chaos plates spinning on sticks all over, just a matter of time before the crashing continues at a louder volume.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally got around to writing my will, including the powers of attorney and advance directives. If you ever want a depressing way to spend a day, this is it.

My attorney went through all the possible combinations of things that might happen to me. I had to make very specific decisions on how I wanted each scenario to be handled. I named who I wanted to have the authority to make decisions for me, including alternates in case they were unable to do so. After everything was finished, the attorney brought in witnesses who watched as I signed the documents and then added their signatures.

Compared to this, untrained and unqualified people in Alaska went on prayer walks around the hospital, tried to sneak in, and claimed they had the authority to make medical decisions for the patient.

Gee, I wonder why they failed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're still desperate for that one covid cure that will somehow make Trump president again.
 
woodjf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well that's a bit funny. Leaving them with his dead body would have been better. 🪡
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He said he was not carrying a weapon but said he was disturbed that hospital staff asked him about weapons before asking if he had COVID symptoms-something that he felt wouldn't have been a concern pre-pandemic.

"Gee whiz, we tried to force our way into the hospital and they're asking if we are armed, surely this is a massive overreach"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surprise! You're Dead! by Faith No More
Youtube NCdUfAE5Rz8
/ha-ha-ha!
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As an Alaskan currently doing everything I can to avoid Covid in the most infected state, let me say this full throated and from the mountain tops.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

You motherfarkers have kept us on a death spiral for a year and a half and we are farking sick of your childish bullshiat.

I would say just die of Covid but you assholes seem content to try and take a bunch of us with you before you perish.

Alaska is completely farked yo.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Message to MAGA as a warning: Please DO NOT take DMSO. It is bad for you. It was banned in the 80's when it could have save billions of dollars in cyst surgeries. It looks like this:
sigmaaldrich.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Let them drown if they want to die.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he was admitted to a local hospital with COVID symptoms late last week [...] not long after he attended an Assembly meeting that involved swarms of unmasked protesters

Poetry!
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I swear to Elvis, these people are nuttier than squirrel shiat.


It's messed up. Every Congressman, the President, and every Governor is fully vaccinated. In fact, Biden got a booster. And the big names in the outrage industry are all vaccinated, as well: everyone at Fox News, all the major propaganda and business leaders, they're fine. But go just a couple steps down the ladder and nobody clued the people on the lower rungs that it was just a bit and they were supposed to quietly get vaccinated and lie about it.

So you get conservative radio hosts and state-level representatives and podcasters and other right-wing mouthpieces dropping like flies. They're not important enough to be let in on the grift. And that's kind of funny, because one would bet that they had no idea that their leadership had just as much contempt for them as they do for us.

It's like if the iceberg hit the Titanic and they suddenly discovered they were locked in steerage with the rest of us, while all their leaders were hopping into the lifeboats. And then the vaccine comes along and the gates to steerage open, and we all rush out on deck to take our own places on the lifeboats, and they're still down in steerage because they don't want to share lifeboats with a bunch of Communists.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jook
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: He said he was not carrying a weapon but said he was disturbed that hospital staff asked him about weapons before asking if he had COVID symptoms-something that he felt wouldn't have been a concern pre-pandemic.

"Gee whiz, we tried to force our way into the hospital and they're asking if we are armed, surely this is a massive overreach"


Yeah, this. And this:

He said security were alerted to "three individuals attempting to enter the hospital via one of the screening stations" at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Employees who were screening visitors had expressed concerns because the group had "asked questions about hospital policies regarding weapons and patient visitation."

Yeah, I'm not convinced that these farkwads were the least bit concerned about their "friend" and were just there for some media coverage and virtue signaling. Conservatives are typically dense as a black hole, but I'm pretty sure they have a dim cunning that would kick in and not unnecessarily draw too much attention to themselves in such a situation.

I guess that's assuming a lot. Upon reflection, it is entirely plausible they're incapable of passing up any situation in which they can loudly proclaim their love of the Second Amendment.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I gotta say, that was one of the more wild rides when it comes to these type stories. Might even eventually make it into one of the L&O shows.
 
Latrina
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought that Republicans once claimed that no politician will ever come between you and your doctor
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image image 487x487]


Username kind of checks out..?

/ I know it was actually Charon who, to quote Bungie, doesn't make change
 
animal color
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ivermectin, aside from being horse deworming paste of no efficacy in COVID cases, is now a magic medicine in MAGAt minds, denied to noble sufferers by liberal devils.

At this point, I'm pretty sure the crazy is organic and genuine, but whoever was behind the original misinformation wouldn't have dreamed of a better result.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm out of words, patience, empathy, sympathy and farks. Just farking die and let the rest of us get back to living.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're so pig headed that they're killing themselves. We tried to stop them. Let them die.

What's fun though is as more if them die, the ones that are left will get crazier and crazier to justify what is happening around them. It'll get interesting. At least we'll be able to focus more on climate change as they die.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark I love stories like this.

I
LOVE
STORIES
LIKE THIS.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.