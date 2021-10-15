 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Sick Willie   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are there any news stories about him where his dick is not involved?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet Hillary did this!
 
whiskeytown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream"

Yo, you got pee in your blood. That's bad.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The source of the UTI is a form of Super Chlamydia that will be dubbed the "Willie" variant.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All candy stripers on the seventh floor please move to another floor immediately. Repeat: All candy stripers on the seventh floor please move to another floor immediately. Thank you.
 
detonator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Are there any news stories about him where his dick is not involved?


No
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crazy to think Clinton is younger than both Biden and Trump.
Get some new blood in the white house ferchrissakes.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He got a blowjob under the table at IHOP but the ho was unvaccinated and was sick with something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Noooooooooooooooooo
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
according to a joint statement Thursday evening from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's personal primary physician. They said ggghhghdsg cough guhgguhggh inhale hgghghgghg...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tanqueray: Are there any news stories about him where his dick is not involved?


That would not be prudent
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

detonator: Tanqueray: Are there any news stories about him where his dick is not involved?
No


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
