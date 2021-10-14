 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   The Spreadneck Rave is back. Promises no impalings this time, only Covid deaths   (courier-journal.com) divider line
    Redneck Rave  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reports ranged from drug trafficking, to a man being impaled with a log through his stomach, another man choking his partner to unconsciousness over a blanket and another man's throat being slit.

Stop. Don't. Come back.

Anyway....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's a self correcting problem, the collateral damage is the concern
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you've ever seen rednecks start one upping each other you know how this shiat quickly gets out of hand. Everyone has to try to be the redneckiest one around and it all has to be witnessed (done while screaming incessantly). Lots of quickly escalating violence and dumb laughter.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I worked for a while with a guy who was a "one-downer", watching him ply his trade was a beautiful thing.
Someone would start bragging/lying about the ass they got over the weekend and he'd say something about how he spent Friday night beating off onto a crusty sock before sleeping on a bare mattress and the bullshiat air would just drop out everyone's bullshiat sails.
 
pheed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It sounds like absolute hell on earth.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Word to the wise, do not go into the mosh pit without at least an improvised weapon.
 
