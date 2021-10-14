 Skip to content
 
America: A Confederacy of Dunces
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh gee, whatever could have happened to cause that?
*eye roll*

You're a jerk, subby.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure that covid and learning remotely had absolutely NOTHING to do with it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ugh.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Oh gee, whatever could have happened to cause that?
*eye roll*

You're a jerk, subby.


These scores were collected just before the pandemic began
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No doubt we're getting dumber, but standardized tests do nothing to measure intelligence.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America is getting dumber. We have a populace who now expect actual farking colleges to be teaching algebra.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hardly their fault, dumbassmitter
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teaching kids to a test (I.E. so a kid can pass a test and little else) is what got America where it is in the first place. Derp city.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: America is getting dumber. We have a populace who now expect actual farking colleges to be teaching algebra.


You mean like this?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Besides, standardized tests are racist.

The SATs Are Designed to Be Racist. Here's How | The Amber Ruffin Show
Youtube NKDmJWJJ_gE
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please won't somebody worry about the children who played Among Us on Nintendo Switch with Kremlin spies during the pandemic?!?!?!?!

I'm a mid 30s suburban white woman!
Where do I go Karen about America's youth playing Nintendo with Kremlin trolls?!

Is it here?!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We tried as hard as we could to offset the pandemic fears with total government collapse fears, but we may have not tried hard enough to influence test scores.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: America is getting dumber. We have a populace who now expect actual farking colleges to be teaching algebra.


Not new. 30-something years ago, I was dejected as a college freshman because of the level of dumbassery among my peers.

English 101 was equivalent to my 9th grade high school class. "Do we have to write in complete sentences? Does spelling count?" Most people I knew did not take math in college.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Standardized testing is garbage.

Our education system is garbage.

The way we've handled the pandemic is garbage.

This country is classist and racist as f*ck.

There you go. I explained it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: America is getting dumber. We have a populace who now expect actual farking colleges to be teaching algebra.


If you take finite math, then it's like the chinese buffet of math.  But not crab legs night since that's kind of expensive.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No really, Among Us got wildly popular during the pandemic then jumped from being a phone app to a Nintendo game. Then kids flooded into the LFGs an I quit and found new things, but I ran into real gopniky gopniks in those LFGs and would anger them by third impostering on purpose or being a pacifist imposter.

Among Us will be the theme of a special 2021 holiday season Nintendo Switch.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ffs, I kinda want it myself.

Anyways, sus that sussy Kremlin.
They were distracting your kids during remote learning.
uamee - IMPOSTOR REMAINS [AMONG US HARDBASS]
Youtube qUYQUdw0qWk
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Parents,
Talk to your kids about the dangerous lure of tracksuits and hardbass before it's too late.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: No doubt we're getting dumber, but standardized tests do nothing to measure intelligence.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kids would do a lot better in the study of mathematics if more emphasis was placed on factoring as soon as algebra is introduced instead of holding it back as the magical simplification to be taught only after students have played hopscotch on a bed of burning coals for a few semesters. Far too many of them succumb to math anxiety before they ever reach that level of study and end up proving Judge Smails correct about the need for ditch diggers, phone sanitizers and Starbucks baristas.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"These scores were collected just before the pandemic began..."

Just so all of you can readjust.
 
