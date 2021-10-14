 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   US to donate over 17 million J&J vaccines, Trump 2020 election winner t-shirts, to African Union   (cnn.com) divider line
    Africa, African Union, Kenya, Vaccination, President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya, senior administration official, Ethiopia, first African leader Biden  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought giving the vaccine away to people in Africa would make Republicans take 5 shots, just so there would be none to give away. But apparently not.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's about time.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J&J has the easier storage criteria, right? Don't have to be kept at -10 or whatever?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump tshirts?  Haven't they suffered enough?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool, I mean how many people could there be in Africa?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them all the ivermectin. The MAGAts will blow a gasket.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x281]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dear China,
Enclosed you'll find 1.2 million unsold t-shirts. We understand the label reads "Super Awesome Mega Orange Man"...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Isn't that where J&J dumped all the now evil baby powder?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone is going to be upset about it but it's really difficult to criticize helping other people.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a better idea.  Let's do a people swap.  We'll trade antivaxers for Africans who are willing to be vaccinated.  The antivaxers can create their own little vaccine free paradise.
 
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gotta make room for the 2024 shirts. Biden wont make it and Alt-Hillary is unelectable
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: J&J has the easier storage criteria, right? Don't have to be kept at -10 or whatever?


Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines had their storage requirements significantly reduced. After study Pfizer's was actually stable for 90 days at standard freezer temps followed by up to 7 days at fridge temps. I believe the new formulation of Moderna with new carrier lipids was similar to the updated guidance from Pfizer. Basically they're all pretty much the same, there mRNA folks were just being super cautious at first because that's how the had treated them in the lab for preservation, turns out they're not as fragile as initially feared.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I have a better idea.  Let's do a people swap.  We'll trade antivaxers for Africans who are willing to be vaccinated.  The antivaxers can create their own little vaccine free paradise.


I'd take a hard working immigrant over an anti-vaxxer any day so long as they do a background check for religious extremists, we have enough of those already with yall-quada.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There weren't any Patriots 19-0 t-shirts left over?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still wayyyyyy the fark too few. Africa is shaping up to be the "WELCOME, NEW COVID STRAINS TO SPREAD ACROSS THE GLOBE!" player.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Someone is going to be upset about it but it's really difficult to criticize helping other people.


Someone else might be getting something that I'M not getting, and that makes me MAD.
That's the entire premise of the Republican Party.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: J&J has the easier storage criteria, right? Don't have to be kept at -10 or whatever?


Yeah, but Africa isn't even 2% vaccinated yet.  They need over 1.2 BILLION doses. 17 million doses from the richest nation in world history? JFC.

/am starting to actually believe that one of western society's strategies for climate emergency mitigation is 'put on a neat show but let the poor brown people die'
//not like it's a big leap from the current 'bomb the shiat out of the poor brown people so we can take their natural resources' policy
 
illegal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, give them the shiat one.
 
illegal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

illegal: Yeah, give them the shiat one.


Smh.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is good news. But we should be doing more. Let other international vaccine manufacturers use J&J's recipe to manufacture more vaccines and increase the supply. Low income countries are still woefully undervaxxed and can't even afford to purchase any. This is how the next variant is going to pop up.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Bootleg: J&J has the easier storage criteria, right? Don't have to be kept at -10 or whatever?

Yeah, but Africa isn't even 2% vaccinated yet.  They need over 1.2 BILLION doses. 17 million doses from the richest nation in world history? JFC.

/am starting to actually believe that one of western society's strategies for climate emergency mitigation is 'put on a neat show but let the poor brown people die'
//not like it's a big leap from the current 'bomb the shiat out of the poor brown people so we can take their natural resources' policy


17 million *additional* JJ doses to the AU in the next few weeks, on top of 50 million doses already delivered to the AU, on top of 500 million Pfizer doses ordered by the US for global donation, which is all part of the 1B+ doses that the US has pledged, alongside $2B in guaranteed cash, and $2B more contingent on contributions from other nations. And no, it's not nearly enough. But it's not nothing either.
 
