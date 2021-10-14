 Skip to content
(Poughkeepsie Journal)   It's not news, it's fork   (poughkeepsiejournal.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Dutchess County, New York, Steve Schreiber, 31-foot-tall steel fork, local roads, getting folks, Taconic State Parkway, Red Hook, grassy triangle of state land  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From there you arrive at the Slauson Cut Off, and cut off your slauson.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Carson / Art Fern / Carol Wayne 1984
Youtube vT6kzfDCXlw
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever since prohibition got lifted he had to do something to make a buck.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is a weak fork. If you shrunk that down to regular size it would have the same strength as a fork shape cut out of tinfoil.
 
