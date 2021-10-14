 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Lovers of true art set to be triggered as Banksy piece sets new record at sale of $25 million   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Banksy, Christie's, street artist Banksy, buyer's premium, Million, anonymous European buyer, sale price, Auction  
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mainstream art is a money laundering scam, so that's why I support true art a.k.a furry erotica.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An Italian Artist Auctioned Off an 'Invisible Sculpture' for $18,300. It's Made Literally of Nothing
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Real art has no monetary value.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Banksy is so overrated.

Stencils and gimmicks. Especially the "mystery artist" gimmick. Give me a break.

Some of his stuff is clever, I'll admit. But it's more like webcomics painted on walls than actual art.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone want to bid on my NFT?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's it. I'm quitting the business I own and I'm becoming a shred artist. Wish me luck!
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Banksy is so overrated.

Stencils and gimmicks. Especially the "mystery artist" gimmick. Give me a break.

Some of his stuff is clever, I'll admit. But it's more like webcomics painted on walls than actual art.


Andy Warhol made a nice living with the same shenanigans
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tasteme: That's it. I'm quitting the business I own and I'm becoming a shred artist. Wish me luck!


The world needs more shartists.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: An Italian Artist Auctioned Off an 'Invisible Sculpture' for $18,300. It's Made Literally of Nothing


So, still more substance than a Rothko.
 
markhwt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: An Italian Artist Auctioned Off an 'Invisible Sculpture' for $18,300. It's Made Literally of Nothing


I have 3 of them
 
Chabash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And how much is he getting of that?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: WilderKWight: Banksy is so overrated.

Stencils and gimmicks. Especially the "mystery artist" gimmick. Give me a break.

Some of his stuff is clever, I'll admit. But it's more like webcomics painted on walls than actual art.

Andy Warhol made a nice living with the same shenanigans


...and look how well fame worked out him!

/Maybe that's why Banksy stays anonymous.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB:I went to a modern art museum in high school.  One of the featured pieces was a blank canvas with a solid gray square in the middle.  Looked like it had been done in 5 seconds with a paint roller.

I don't know what art is, precisely, but my teachers over the years have drilled into my head that I'm not skilled at whatever the hell it is.

Since it looked like something I could have done easily, I declared it not art, which seemed to offend the sensibilities of the other people in the art museum.
 
markhwt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: CSB:I went to a modern art museum in high school.  One of the featured pieces was a blank canvas with a solid gray square in the middle.  Looked like it had been done in 5 seconds with a paint roller.

I don't know what art is, precisely, but my teachers over the years have drilled into my head that I'm not skilled at whatever the hell it is.

Since it looked like something I could have done easily, I declared it not art, which seemed to offend the sensibilities of the other people in the art museum.


That's my metric. If I could make it, it's not real art.
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pinner:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's contemporary art inspired by quarantine madness. I call it "Greetings from 2020"
 
