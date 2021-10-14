 Skip to content
 
(Kenosha News)   Rittenhouse prosecutors to Judge: We'd like the defense to be barred from labelling the men Kyle killed "rioters, arsonists, looters" because there isn't a SHRED of evidence they did any of those things   (kenoshanews.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That little punk just wanted to kill something, freaking psycho! He needs to be put away forever for the safety of the public!

/ I sound like an old lady
// I am an old woman
/// I bet he gets a light sentance
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look at the pics of him carrying the AR-15, he's wearing latex gloves. Now, why would somebody wear gloves if they only had the rifle to "defend themselves"? Probably because they set out to kill somebody without leaving their fingerprints on the weapon. The prosecutor needs to point that out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when he makes friends in prison
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more thing: how much are you willing to bet that the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently. Because the cops fully supported what he did.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: One more thing: how much are you willing to bet that the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently. Because the cops fully supported what he did.


He'll get off or get leniency because of this - not because he deserves it, but because the people deciding his fate are just as horrible as he is.

They want this.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man... I feel like this has some potential to Florida way.
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot. He had every right to be there as much as they did. Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer things in this world would make me happier than watching this smart-alecky little bastard get the ever-loving sh*t stomped out of him in prison.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: That little punk just wanted to kill something, freaking psycho! He needs to be put away forever for the safety of the public!

/ I sound like an old lady
// I am an old woman
/// I bet he gets a light sentance


Yep. Hasn't pretty much everyone who ever knew him said "yeah, this doesn't surprise me" about him shooting someone?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the whole thing start when he went to put out a dumpster fire started by one of the guys he shot
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.


You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Gitmo Rittenhouse.  We all know he is guilty.  Gitmo him and Dave the country the costs of trying him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently


He's on video discharging a firearm. Why would you need any lab tests to show that when it's stipulated evidence that the defense does not dispute?

That's like a rape case where the accused is arguing it was consensual - why would a DNA test be required when they stipulate sexual conduct occurred?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abox: Didn't the whole thing start when he went to put out a dumpster fire started by one of the guys he shot


No, but that's a fun talking point to spread around
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The prosecutor is 100% correct.
 
tnpir
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markhwt: odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.

You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?


Hey look everyone! We finally found Half-Scoop's FARK handle!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's ask Rittenhouse how he would like his victims identified based on his online posts.
 
markhwt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tnpir: markhwt: odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.

You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?

Hey look everyone! We finally found Half-Scoop's FARK handle!


I voted for Biden. But that doesn't mean he wasn't attacked.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.


Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markhwt: You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?


Who attacked him? What justified 2 killings and a maiming? Is he your farking hero?
 
tnpir
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markhwt: tnpir: markhwt: odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.

You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?

Hey look everyone! We finally found Half-Scoop's FARK handle!

I voted for Biden. But that doesn't mean he wasn't attacked.


Of course you did, Peaches. And the people calling for audits of the 2020 election are just asking questions, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jake Havechek: the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently

He's on video discharging a firearm. Why would you need any lab tests to show that when it's stipulated evidence that the defense does not dispute?

That's like a rape case where the accused is arguing it was consensual - why would a DNA test be required when they stipulate sexual conduct occurred?


So you think additional evidence is worthless? Okay, Lou.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

markhwt: I voted for Biden.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This thread didn't stand a chance
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: One more thing: how much are you willing to bet that the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently. Because the cops fully supported what he did.


Why would you do that, when he fully admits to shooting the perps?

Whether he shot them or not isn't in question, it's all in time-stamped living color for everyone to see.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Little bastard looks
Like
A
Real life garbage pail kid
Sig - Kyle
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rittenhouse going the George Zimmerman route and packing on the pounds to look softer and less dangerous to the jury

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.


There's also the first guy shot being a pedophile out of AZ, and skateboard guy being a wife beater.

Truly a collection of upstanding citizens.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So you think additional evidence is worthless?


Uh, yeah. It's not at all in dispute that he fired a firearm. Why would anyone need to do forensic testing to confirm what both the prosecution and defense stipulate happened?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: mrmopar5287: markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.

There's also the first guy shot being a pedophile out of AZ, and skateboard guy being a wife beater.

Truly a collection of upstanding citizens.


Tell me about it. What are the odds that you shoot three rioters and 100% of them are criminals with records?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another white supremacist murderer.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: mrmopar5287: markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.

There's also the first guy shot being a pedophile out of AZ, and skateboard guy being a wife beater.

Truly a collection of upstanding citizens.

Tell me about it. What are the odds that you shoot three rioters and 100% of them are criminals with records?


Apparently 100% at a mostly peaceful racial justice demonstration (TM).
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markhwt: I dunno. Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot. He had every right to be there as much as they did. Play stupid games win stupid prizes.


Oh he will win a lifetime supply of ...prison.  Even his own "use of force expert" admitted that nothing that happened to him would have justified the use of deadly force except for the fact that Rittenhouse had a gun, and therefore had to be afraid the gun could be taken away from him and THAT put him in fear for his life.   That is legal logic so tortured it needs a safeword

But were it my case i would hone on one salient fact:  the first victim was shot SIX TIMES after throwing a PLASTIC BAG at Rittenhouse.   Rittenhouse claims he was afraid the guy would grab his gun, but at least two of those shots were fired after his victim was lying on the ground.  This not only exceeds any reasonable self defense argument for that use of force, but, because of that, every member of that crowd had a transferred right of self-defense from the victim Rittenhouse was currently assaulting.   At that point, committing a criminal act, he has NO right to use any other force.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Another white supremacist murderer.


Just another lone wolf in a long series of lone wolves who kill people based on conservative lies.
 
illegal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lmao, yeah ok. Do you clowns realize you sound just like trumpers?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.


Correct. And the conservaturd and 2A trolls here are complicit in the deaths. But they will never admit that because they have no sense of right and wrong.They were born defective.
:(
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: Didn't the whole thing start when he went to put out a dumpster fire started by one of the guys he shot


There's video of Joshua Ziminski and Joseph Rosenbaum pushing a literal dumpster fire towards the road (and the police), then somebody (shirt resembles Kyle's) empties a fire extinguisher into it.

When do they call Ziminski as a witness?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmmm... How strange that there's four people all saying variations of the exact same thing, one of which "posts all the time" and the other three with such poor reasoning that they can't be distinguished from your average Facebook poster.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: One more thing: how much are you willing to bet that the cops never sent his clothes to the lab to check for gunpowder residue, which is the other way you can tell if somebody discharged a firearm recently. Because the cops fully supported what he did.


He admitted to firing a gun.
What difference does it make if a test was done to confirm something nobody denies?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now six. Somebody is bored or really desperately needs sock puppets to feel like they're in the majority.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markhwt: Jake Havechek: markhwt: You mean the people that clearly attacked him? Those gentle souls?

Who attacked him? What justified 2 killings and a maiming? Is he your farking hero?

No. I can just look at facts instead of basing my opinions on political bias. He was attacked by the people attack him him dumbfark.


He was attacked by an EMT? That's a new one.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Another white supremacist murderer.


Uh huh.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magorn: markhwt: I dunno. Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot. He had every right to be there as much as they did. Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

Oh he will win a lifetime supply of ...prison.  Even his own "use of force expert" admitted that nothing that happened to him would have justified the use of deadly force except for the fact that Rittenhouse had a gun, and therefore had to be afraid the gun could be taken away from him and THAT put him in fear for his life.   That is legal logic so tortured it needs a safeword

But were it my case i would hone on one salient fact:  the first victim was shot SIX TIMES after throwing a PLASTIC BAG at Rittenhouse.   Rittenhouse claims he was afraid the guy would grab his gun, but at least two of those shots were fired after his victim was lying on the ground.  This not only exceeds any reasonable self defense argument for that use of force, but, because of that, every member of that crowd had a transferred right of self-defense from the victim Rittenhouse was currently assaulting.   At that point, committing a criminal act, he has NO right to use any other force.


Prosecutors state the child molester was trying to take the weapon away from Kyle. The child molester was a convicted felon who cannot possess a firearm, so he was in the process of committing several crimes when he was shot four times.

WTF is a "transferred right of self-defense?" That's some serious twisted logic to say that someone engages in self-defense against a felon committing more crimes against you and, because of that, it now means that third parties can follow you, chase you, assault you, and attempt to kill you. All this while you are clearly retreating from them.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.

Correct. And the conservaturd and 2A trolls here are complicit in the deaths. But they will never admit that because they have no sense of right and wrong.They were born defective.
:(


They're no different than the mother who defends a murderer on the local news because "he was defending himself." Conservatives hate it in those cases but love it in this one. Because they don't hate random murder. They love it when someone they think is one their side does it. They are sick freaks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.


Grosskruetz could have very easily killed Rittenhouse, he went with trying to apprehend Rittenhouse  instead pointing the gun and ordering Rittenhouse to drop his weapon.   HE had regard for human life, and he paid the price
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only mom hadn't transported him to the protest with his AR.
 
illegal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: odinsposse: He's a child who foolishly believed the things conservatives said were happening so he went out and shot some people for no good reason. He should go to prison for a long time because he's obviously sick in the head but so should the sickos who twisted him up with their lies.

Correct. And the conservaturd and 2A trolls here are complicit in the deaths. But they will never admit that because they have no sense of right and wrong.They were born defective.
:(


Wait...so blm wasn't burning the town and those where all actors?  Where have I heard that before?.   .
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: mrmopar5287: markhwt: Maybe they shouldn't have attacked him if they didn't want to be shot.

Gaige Grosskreutz  pointed a pistol at his head, got his bicep blown off, and stated his only regret was not killing him. Weird how he hasn't been charged with any crimes related to that. He's already convicted of being drunk with a firearm.

Grosskruetz could have very easily killed Rittenhouse, he went with trying to apprehend Rittenhouse  instead pointing the gun and ordering Rittenhouse to drop his weapon.   HE had regard for human life, and he paid the price


Bullshiat.

Watch the video, he walked up to rittenhouse feigning hands up and didn't get a gun pointed at him or shot until he went for his pistol and got his hand on it.
 
