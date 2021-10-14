 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   There may be some lead in your beef   (komu.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Missouri, Blue Springs meat, suburban Kansas City, Wednesday afternoon, steers, High school, Interstate 70, Cattle  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I certainly hope so. iykwimaittyd
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brady says the other two had to be killed because they were acting aggressively

They wouldn't stop resisting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like my beef like I like my gasoline.  Unleaded.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IT'S COMING RIGHT FOR US!
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen how they cut their testicles off.  I'd be pretty aggressive if that it happened to me.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I've seen how they cut their testicles off.  I'd be pretty aggressive if that it happened to me.


So was he playing offense or defense  on the football field?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They got led astray.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: Brady says the other two had to be killed because they were acting aggressively

They wouldn't stop resisting.

[Fark user image image 850x562]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
