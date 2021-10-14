 Skip to content
Limp Bizkit guy is going to jail
30
posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 10:45 PM



chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I may be wrong here but waiting so long to lock people up kind of defeats the purpose. like the 99 year olds who worked at nazi camps 75 years ago. they lived out a good chunk of their life and you swoop in at the last minute? how is that a deterrent?
this is just a joke as are the police who investigated this.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it all for the nookie. The *burrrp* The nookie. The *burrrrp* The nookie.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He killed a lot of people.
He's only going to jail for killing one and will be dead in less than a year probably.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.

Note to self: when there is a possible murderer in the room, don't turn my back on them.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, you're an all star?
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...2...3..years?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He killed a lot of people.
He's only going to jail for killing one and will be dead in less than a year probably.
Justice delayed is justice denied.


He looks like he's going to die a sad, pathetic sack of sh*t though. And looks miserable. Most likely anyone who he was ever close to has left his side.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self, don't admit to murder on a hot mic.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 He got picked up on a shoplifting charge in 2001 at a grocery store I sometimes shop at.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: So...2...3..years?


Put him in the right nursing home and we can cut that time in half...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than nothing.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to redesign our legal system. It should take 20+ years to convict an obvious murderer.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Durst testified he didn't kill either woman, but he said on cross-examination that he would lie if he had."

I know he's guilty, but what kind of questioning is that?

Ah-Ha! So you WOULD be a liar if you were also a killer!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OJ Simpson would like to drink a toast.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey darlin, wanna see my limp biscuit?

To me, their band name was the most interesting thing about them. But I have to admit, their cover of that Monkees song was pretty good.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: So...2...3..years?


2-3 weeks, maybe. Prince Phillip looked livelier coming out of that hospital.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He looks like life in prison for him will be measured in hours.
 
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Its about time. That was some truly awful music
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After being caught in a lie about a note he penned directing police to Berman's lifeless body, Durst went into a bathroom and muttered to himself on a live microphone, "You're caught." He later said, "Killed them all, of course."

Yikes. Hoisted by his own petard. Classic.
 
whatnow688
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Am I missing something or was is not Fred Durst who is the "Limp Biskit guy "?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Serves him right for kicking my ass on the dreamcast all those years ago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "Durst testified he didn't kill either woman, but he said on cross-examination that he would lie if he had."

I know he's guilty, but what kind of questioning is that?

Ah-Ha! So you WOULD be a liar if you were also a killer!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I may be wrong here but waiting so long to lock people up kind of defeats the purpose. like the 99 year olds who worked at nazi camps 75 years ago. they lived out a good chunk of their life and you swoop in at the last minute? how is that a deterrent?
this is just a joke as are the police who investigated this.


I don't care how long it takes, there must be revenge for that cover of Behind Blue Eyes!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Berman's death left a permanent hole in the lives of family members

It also left a permanent hole in Berman's head.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: He killed a lot of people.
He's only going to jail for killing one and will be dead in less than a year probably.
Justice delayed is justice denied.


Dying in prison is an absolutely sh*tty way to go. No loved ones to be around your bed. Hell, even your bed is a lumpy POS that reeks of urine and pus. Just you, some trustees as infirmary help in a crumbling plaster & iron sweatbox that was likely built in the late 1800's. And then your eyes close for the last time.
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I may be wrong here but waiting so long to lock people up kind of defeats the purpose. like the 99 year olds who worked at nazi camps 75 years ago. they lived out a good chunk of their life and you swoop in at the last minute? how is that a deterrent?
this is just a joke as are the police who investigated this.


I could see thinking that. I look at it a little differently. If you start declining prosecution of certain heinous crimes because of the time or the age of defendent, you open up discussion on why Person X was tried but Person Y wasn't.  You have to deal with accusations of bias over age, race, class, religion, sexuality, and gender. In this case, the defendent is a wealthy white man.  If the DA declined to indict based on his age and time, but did pursue a poor gay hispanic who was 4 years younger for the same crime, do you trust that decision enough to declare it fair?

Yes, it seems silly but for a very narrow range of crimes, prosecuting no matter the time or age of the defendent makes the process a bit more fair. Yes, you need to be very aware how difficult the defense will be after so much time but I think that can mitigated by giving the defense a large amount of latitude during trial to point out those difficulties.  And it might not deter people, but for those who have gotten away with crimes like murder, I think letting them worry about getting thrown in jail right up until the day they die is at least a small bit of justice.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whatnow688: Am I missing something or was is not Fred Durst who is the "Limp Biskit guy "?


kristinhoppe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: chucknasty: I may be wrong here but waiting so long to lock people up kind of defeats the purpose. like the 99 year olds who worked at nazi camps 75 years ago. they lived out a good chunk of their life and you swoop in at the last minute? how is that a deterrent?
this is just a joke as are the police who investigated this.

I could see thinking that. I look at it a little differently. If you start declining prosecution of certain heinous crimes because of the time or the age of defendent, you open up discussion on why Person X was tried but Person Y wasn't.  You have to deal with accusations of bias over age, race, class, religion, sexuality, and gender. In this case, the defendent is a wealthy white man.  If the DA declined to indict based on his age and time, but did pursue a poor gay hispanic who was 4 years younger for the same crime, do you trust that decision enough to declare it fair?

Yes, it seems silly but for a very narrow range of crimes, prosecuting no matter the time or age of the defendent makes the process a bit more fair. Yes, you need to be very aware how difficult the defense will be after so much time but I think that can mitigated by giving the defense a large amount of latitude during trial to point out those difficulties.  And it might not deter people, but for those who have gotten away with crimes like murder, I think letting them worry about getting thrown in jail right up until the day they die is at least a small bit of justice.


100% take your point but it is frustrating when people get away with it for years, get married, start families, live a happy life and finally are caught.
I get that they may have lived in fear but it just annoys me.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:Windham there was overwhelming evidence and prosecutors proved guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at least five ways, including devastating revelations during Durst's cross-examination and an admission he made in the climax of the six-part documentary, "The Jinx: The Life and Crimes of Robert Durst."
After being caught in a lie about a note he penned directing police to Berman's lifeless body, Durst went into a bathroom and muttered to himself on a live microphone, "You're caught." He later said, "Killed them all, of course."

Holy shiat he is a real-life Sideshow Bob

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
