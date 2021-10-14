 Skip to content
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Exercise, you're doing it wrong   (wmbfnews.com)
19
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the lights
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
57 Workout Fails You DON'T Want To Repeat! FailArmy
Youtube QZLWn5UsdjA
 
hagopiar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ha ha! I'm not doing it!
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 600x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now show the end of the training montage.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I tied 25pound weights to my testicles and I've never felt stronger.
 
cepson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A careful viewing of many videos demonstrating proper technique for doing exercises has taught me that it's basically impossible to do any exercise properly.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not this asshole again. There's at least one in every gym.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somewhere I have a book that devotes about 45 pages to doing a correct squat. This blip of info seemed contradictory to what it said. IIRC, the eye point is supposed to be the floor some distance away from you. 6 ft maybe. The knee angle also doesn't sound right. The main point with the knees was they should never go forward of the toes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Exercise... the only way to do it wrong, is not to do it at all.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why I stick to cardio.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From orange theory, the nutrilife of fitness
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That article is written for 70 year old morons.

90 degrees in the squat?  Ok if you don't want actual strength throughout the range of motion of muscle/strength development.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I assure you, I am not.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All you need
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Exercise... the only way to do it wrong, is not to do it at all.


I don't know about that. I've seen people do CrossFit.
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [YouTube video: 57 Workout Fails You DON'T Want To Repeat! FailArmy]


Here's something to bleach away that mess.
Lasha Talakhadze 265KG / 584LBS Clean & Jerk - Gold medal Tokyo 2020 - #shorts
Youtube cnTaewMyaBQ
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hurt myself today doing a Viking overhead press. Low weight, with a trainer, and something just tweaked. Currently soaking in a CBD/thc bath bomb (thank you Canadian government). No matter how perfect your form, sometimes shiat happens.

The only other injury I've had was when I pulled my right front and back bottom 3 intercostals on a dead lift. We're working more on my lats and obliques now.
 
